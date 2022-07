(Atlantic) The 2022 Cass County Fair starts today. The 4-H and FFA Static Exhibits Judging begins at 9:00 a.m. The Bucket of Junk Judging is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Clover Kids Showcase runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Fair runs through Tuesday, August 2.