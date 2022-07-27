VFL Rookies Get Initial Madden 23 Ratings

Tennessee had five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Alontae Taylor (49), Velus Jones (71), Matthew Butler (175), Cade Mays (199), and Theo Jackson (204). On August 19th, these players will get the opportunity to see and play as themselves on the Madden video game series. Many young players follow along to see their ratings and how they stack up to peers and also realize once again they have made their dream come true of making it to the NFL.

Less than a month away from the release, the rookies have officially received their rating, which we take a look at here.

Taylor was the first Vol selected in the draft by the New Orleans Saints, and his inaugural Madden rating is a 69 overall. However, he was given one of the fastest speed ratings in the game at 94.

Velus Jones was selected in the 3rd round with the 71st pick of the draft by the Chicago Bears, and he was awarded a 69 overall rating as well. His speed was rated at 94 overall, with an acceleration of 95.

Veteran defensive end Matthew Butler was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 175th overall pick. His inaugural Madden rating is 64 overall.

Cade Mays, who many believed could have first-round potential coming out of high school, was derailed by injuries in 2021, which led to him sliding in the 2022 Draft. He was selected with the 199th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Mays' inaugural rating on the Madden series is 63 overall.

The final Vol picked in the 2022 NFL Draft was Theo Jackson. The veteran DB capped his career on Rocky Top with his best season in 2021, which led to the Titans drafting him with the 204th overall pick. Jackson's inaugural Madden rating is a 65 overall.

Two other Vols were signed to undrafted free agent deals in Kenneth George and JaVonta Payton, but they were not rated on the game at this time.