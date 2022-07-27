NJ Woman Died Having Rough Sex, Panicked Man Burned Her Body And Dumped It In Cemetery: Report

Lisa Lloyd and Harley Wildmann Photo Credit: Lisa Lloyd Facebook/Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A man admitted to police that he panicked when he burned a 39-year-old woman's body after she died during "rough sex," and dumped it in a South Jersey cemetery, according to the Trentonian and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Harley Wildmann, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and tampering with evidence, as well as various weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, July 27.

Ewing resident Lisa Lloyd's severely burned body was found in the Clover Avenue cemetery in Hamilton Township at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Onofri said.

According to investigators, Wildmann, of Hamilton, was seen with a female passenger near Clover Avenue driving a two-tone Chevy S10 pickup truck bearing NJ registration before he stopped for several minutes near the area where the remains were found, authorities said.

A short time later, a large fire was seen next to his truck.

Wildmann was stopped and questioned before being taken into custody on Tuesday, July 26. His female passenger was released.

A motion has been filed to detail Wildmann pending trial.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact HTF Detective Sherika Salmon at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

