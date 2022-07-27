ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin says Kaliningrad transit outlook 'positive'

Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzUr6_0guSiObj00

July 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the European Union had understood how "essential" to Russia the issue of goods transit to the country's Kaliningrad exclave is.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that developments around the exclave were "positive", after a deal with the EU to unblock transit to Kaliningrad.

Tensions between the EU and Russia had soared after suggestions that sanctions imposed on Russia over its deployment of troops to Ukraine could ban goods transfers between the Russian mainland and Kaliningrad, which are routed through EU member state Lithuania.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

