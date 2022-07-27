ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart, Shopify And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Losses On Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpDaF_0guSgwg900

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

  • Trinseo PLC TSE fell 22% to close at $33.52 after the company announced it will pause the sale process of its styrenics business.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 21.1% to close at $52.93.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN fell 15.3% to close at $13.13 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the full year.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 15% to close at $6.13. Blue Orca Capital issued a short report on MINISO Group.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP dropped 14.1% to close at $31.55 after the company announced it will lay off 10% of its workforce.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN dipped 13.9% to settle at $43.49. Legend Biotech recently announced a $250 million proposed public offering.
  • TransUnion TRU fell 13.8% to settle at $75.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE dropped 12.1% to close at $14.50.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 11.7% to close at $23.10 after Walmart cut guidance. Walmart uses Affirm as a payment option. The company also has a partnership with Shopify, which announced a workforce reduction.
  • UBS Group AG UBS dropped 11.3% to close at $14.89 after the company reported Q2 earnings. B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Jamf Holding Corp. JAMF fell 11% to settle at $23.31.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR declined 10.6% to close at $237.64 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII fell 10.3% to close at $21.09.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT declined 9.9% to settle at $55.23 following Q1 results.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 9.1% to settle at $49.29.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS dipped 9.1% to close at $141.95 after BTIG Downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 9.1% to settle at $26.32 in sympathy with Walmart, which cut guidance amid inventory markdowns.
  • Wayfair Inc. W dropped 8.6% to close at $45.10.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 7.9% to settle at $79.87 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.
  • Walmart Inc. WMT shares fell 7.6% to close at $121.98 after the company cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's Club in the U.S. and mix of sales.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Walmart U S#Stock#S Corporation#Trinseo Plc#Tse#Company Inc#Aan#Blue Orca Capital#Shopify Inc#Shop#Biotech Corporation Legn#Q2#Q3#Fy22#Eps#Knowbe4 Inc#Knbe#Affirm Holdings Inc#Afrm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy