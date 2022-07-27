Walmart, Shopify And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Losses On Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

Trinseo PLC TSE fell 22% to close at $33.52 after the company announced it will pause the sale process of its styrenics business.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 21.1% to close at $52.93.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN fell 15.3% to close at $13.13 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the full year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 15% to close at $6.13. Blue Orca Capital issued a short report on MINISO Group.

Shopify Inc. SHOP dropped 14.1% to close at $31.55 after the company announced it will lay off 10% of its workforce.

Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN dipped 13.9% to settle at $43.49. Legend Biotech recently announced a $250 million proposed public offering.

TransUnion TRU fell 13.8% to settle at $75.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE dropped 12.1% to close at $14.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 11.7% to close at $23.10 after Walmart cut guidance. Walmart uses Affirm as a payment option. The company also has a partnership with Shopify, which announced a workforce reduction.

UBS Group AG UBS dropped 11.3% to close at $14.89 after the company reported Q2 earnings. B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Jamf Holding Corp. JAMF fell 11% to settle at $23.31.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR declined 10.6% to close at $237.64 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII fell 10.3% to close at $21.09.

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT declined 9.9% to settle at $55.23 following Q1 results.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 9.1% to settle at $49.29.

Zscaler, Inc. ZS dipped 9.1% to close at $141.95 after BTIG Downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 9.1% to settle at $26.32 in sympathy with Walmart, which cut guidance amid inventory markdowns.

Wayfair Inc. W dropped 8.6% to close at $45.10.

Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 7.9% to settle at $79.87 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.

ROKU fell 7.9% to settle at $79.87 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform. Walmart Inc. WMT shares fell 7.6% to close at $121.98 after the company cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's Club in the U.S. and mix of sales.