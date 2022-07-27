ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania parking lot collapse damages cars, forces nearby residents to evacuate

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMS3Y_0guSesDf00
Photos provided by the Red Cross show multiple cars with massive damage in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, on July 26, 2022. American Red Cross Greater PA

A Pennsylvania parking lot collapsed Tuesday, damaging several vehicles and forcing residents of a 56-unit apartment building and nearby stores to evacuate in Allegheny County, according to local reports.

No injuries were reported after the lot collapsed into an old parking garage that is now an abandoned warehouse at 11670 Frankstown Road around 6:15 p.m.

Penn Hills Police Chief Ron Como told local news outlets that emergency workers checked to ensure no squatters were underneath in the abandoned area.

Photos provided by American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania, which provided shelter for anyone displaced from the collapse, showed multiple cars with significant damage.

One witness who was inside a vehicle during the surreal moment said she was “backing up her car” when it all unfolded, Alex Bowens told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYPDf_0guSesDf00
A section of the apartment building can be seen blocked off following the collapse on July 26, 2022.

“I just closed my eyes because my windows were open, so there was gravel and everything in my face and stuff. I looked up when everything was over, and the parking lot collapsed,” said Bowen, who was pulled out of the car with help of an officer.

Stores in the vicinity of the apartment building at Penn Hills Shopping Center were also evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0eNp_0guSesDf00
Emergency crews at the scene of a parking lot collapse along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

Como said there were around 14 cars damaged.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Squatters#Parking Garage#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy