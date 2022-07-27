Pennsylvania parking lot collapse damages cars, forces nearby residents to evacuate

Photos provided by the Red Cross show multiple cars with massive damage in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, on July 26, 2022. American Red Cross Greater PA

A Pennsylvania parking lot collapsed Tuesday, damaging several vehicles and forcing residents of a 56-unit apartment building and nearby stores to evacuate in Allegheny County, according to local reports.

No injuries were reported after the lot collapsed into an old parking garage that is now an abandoned warehouse at 11670 Frankstown Road around 6:15 p.m.

Penn Hills Police Chief Ron Como told local news outlets that emergency workers checked to ensure no squatters were underneath in the abandoned area.

Photos provided by American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania, which provided shelter for anyone displaced from the collapse, showed multiple cars with significant damage.

One witness who was inside a vehicle during the surreal moment said she was “backing up her car” when it all unfolded, Alex Bowens told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

A section of the apartment building can be seen blocked off following the collapse on July 26, 2022.

“I just closed my eyes because my windows were open, so there was gravel and everything in my face and stuff. I looked up when everything was over, and the parking lot collapsed,” said Bowen, who was pulled out of the car with help of an officer.

Stores in the vicinity of the apartment building at Penn Hills Shopping Center were also evacuated.

Emergency crews at the scene of a parking lot collapse along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

Como said there were around 14 cars damaged.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.