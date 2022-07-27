League One 2022-23 preview: the contenders, hopefuls and strugglers

Clockwise from top left: Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday, Liam Rosenior, interim manager at Derby, Luca Connell of Barnsley and Burton’s Victor Adeboyejo.

Automatic promotion contenders

After four long years stuck in the muddy plains of League One, Sunderland managed to worm their way out but the division is still loaded with clubs who consider the third tier a world away from where they belong. No fanbase are more weary than that at Ipswich, whose mid-season appointment of Kieran McKenna galvanised the club last year. They lost four games from December and, having strengthened again, looked primed to compete at the top. As do Sheffield Wednesday, whose trio of former Rotherham players, Will Vaulks, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, look sound pickups. The pressure will be on Darren Moore at Wednesday, playoff semi-finalists last time. They gathered momentum towards the end of last season and have the toolkit to mount a serious challenge.

Peterborough are back on track under Grant McCann and the arrival of David Ajiboye, signed after shining for Sutton in the EFL Trophy final, will add to their embarrassment of riches in attack. Posh were too naive in the Championship but they will outplay most in the third tier. It is hard to envisage MK Dons not being in the mix. Such is their proactive recruitment, they should thrive despite key departures, though Will Grigg, back for a third spell, will need to fire.

Playoff hopefuls

Ian Evatt warned Bolton were a big ship to turn around and the only frustrating thing is that last season ended just as they were moving full steam ahead. They lost three of their final 22 games and if they continue where they left off they will give a few rivals a bloody nose. Liam Rosenior, for now interim manager, has spoken about Derby, back at this level for the first time since 1986, needing to “microwave the process” such has been the speed of the turnaround, from bedevilled to blessed in the space of a few summer days. Led by their 37-year-old captain, Curtis Davies, who played every minute last season, Derby have the hallmarks of a team that could be a class apart – a promising blend of youth and experience – but some are light on match fitness. If Michael Duff can breathe life back into Barnsley then they will threaten, though a fast start is a big ask given more regulars may head for the exit door. Last season was disastrous but Duff looks a savvy appointment and if James Norwood can deliver up front, they could mean business.

Gareth Ainsworth, who took Wycombe to the League One playoff final last season, has extended his contract. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Wycombe made it to Wembley last season and will again prove tough to beat. Gareth Ainsworth, who will celebrate a decade in charge in September, would not have extended his contract if he did not think he could seal a Championship return. Portsmouth have flattered to deceive but the arrival of Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop from division rivals, plus Michael Morrison on a free, should help them push on. Plymouth and Oxford will do well to match their finishes of seventh and eighth respectively but the former will be enhanced by a trio of exciting loans and the latter by the former Cardiff winger Josh Murphy. Bishop joined Pompey from Accrington, who are part of the furniture these days. This is their fifth straight season at this level and despite losing important players a third consecutive top-half finish is doable, though anything more will be a stretch. And for Charlton it was a trip to Wernham Hogg this summer, with no fewer than four arrivals from Swindon, including the head coach, Ben Garner, and Ghana’s No 1, Jojo Wollacott, but improvements are required if they are to break into the top 10.

Relegation candidates

The landscape of fallen giants is not the nicest for Wade Elliott as he takes his first steps as a manager at Cheltenham, who finished 15th last season, their highest position. Gloucestershire neighbours Forest Green are also victims of their own success, having lost the head coach, Rob Edwards, and cogs Kane Wilson, Ebou Adams and Nicky Cadden since promotion from League Two, and top scorer Matty Stevens is sidelined after knee surgery. Exeter have long been comfortable promoting from within but a new goalkeeper in Jamal Blackman represents the only addition to their squad and staying up looks a daunting prospect. Port Vale and Bristol Rovers may be the best equipped to cope with the step up, though neither have wowed with their summer business.

Will Morecambe be able to keep striker Cole Stockton? Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Optimism abounds at Fleetwood, who have given another Marmite midfielder his first managerial job, with the former Celtic captain Scott Brown taking the reins and the 30-year-old former Shrewsbury defender Joe Riley appointed head of recruitment. Callum Morton, yet to repeat his form for Northampton, is an eye-catching arrival. Lincoln have given Mark Kennedy a five-year contract but it is hard to see them ruffling feathers. For Morecambe, it will be a case of how they cope with the inevitable, with Cole Stockton keen to depart after a prolific campaign, but Derek Adams may find a recipe to keep them up. Shrewsbury tailed off but Steve Cotterill has strengthened, creating cause for optimism, and Cambridge’s battle to avoid second-season syndrome is largely contingent on the arrival of hungry youngsters. Burton bombed towards the end of last season and must hope Victor Adeboyejo solves their goalscoring troubles.

Three youngsters to watch

Luca Connell, 21, Barnsley After leaving Celtic without a first-team appearance, Connell returns to England hoping to kickstart his career. The midfielder, previously called up to the Republic of Ireland squad, burst on to the scene at Bolton, for whom he made his debut at 17, before joining Celtic despite Premier League interest. Spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park in the Scottish third tier.

Louie Barry, 19, MK Dons The striker became the first Englishman to join Barcelona’s La Masia academy after leaving boyhood club West Brom in 2019 but returned to Birmingham to join Aston Villa the following year. Had a fruitless spell at Ipswich before scoring six goals in 14 matches for Swindon in League Two last season. Joined MK Dons on a season’s loan from Villa this summer.

Teenager Tom Bloxham made a big impression for Shrewsbury last season. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Tom Bloxham, 18, Shrewsbury Described by Steve Cotterill as Shrewsbury’s jewel in the crown, he scored five goals in a breakthrough campaign last season, the first of which was the pick of the bunch, an overhead kick against Gillingham. The 6ft 5in forward, who was released by Leicester as an under-14, joined from Aylestone Park. Rewarded with a new three-year contract in May.