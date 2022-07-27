We are at the point on the football calendar where the season seems within arms reach. With training camps starting to open league-wide, players, coaches, and fans alike are brimming with optimism. Every coaching staff and fanbase is hopeful for their squad this time of the year. This is even more evident with the arrival of rookies. New faces and youthful exuberance are sure to rile up the team. But for the rookies, camp will be demanding, especially if they are entrenched in a positional battle or expected to be pivotal pieces, Here is a look at players facing those very scenarios.

NFL Rookie Storylines: Looking at Which Players Have The Most To Prove In Training Camp

Christian Watson will be Closely Monitored in Green Bay

The receiver from NDSU is tasked with becoming a reliable option for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. In order to do so, the two will need to form a positive working relationship that stems from reps and chemistry. That will have to wait, at least in the interim as Watson opened camp on the PUP list. It was a surprise to see him earn the physically unable to perform designation, with little known about the injury. The sooner he gets healthier the better, as the Packers will need his play to fortify a Super Bowl run.

Kenneth Walker III Looks to Win Starting Job

Walker may open camp behind a veteran and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, but if he has his way, roles will be reversed come the season. Penny finished 2021 as one of the few strong notes for the Seahawks, showing his lead-back capacity. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Penny from maintaining a consistent workload over the course of an NFL season. This concern obviously resonated with Seattle, as evident by their second-round selection of Walker. While his work is cut out for him, it wouldn't be the first time a rookie supplanted a veteran on the Seahawks offense, with former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson winning the job in camp a decade ago this August.

Will Kenny Pickett Take the Reins in Steel City?

Perhaps the most intriguing of battles in camp are the quarterback competitions. While it is being framed as an open competition in Pittsburgh, Pickett will have to climb the ladder twice if he wants to open the season as the starter. He approaches camp not only behind Mitchell Trubisky, but also Mason Rudolph. The uphill ascent seems rather steep for the 20th overall pick, but his progress throughout camp will be telling. A strong showing may instill confidence in the staff, leaving them no other choice. For the time being, Pickett just has to worry about stacking positive days together.

How Wide is the Gap Between Ridder and Mariota?

While Marcus Mariota came to the Falcons in free agency as their clear starter, Atlanta didn't hesitate to make Ridder the second quarterback selected in the draft. With years of NFL experience and a relationship with head coach Arthur Smith, it is no secret that Mariota is favored and expected to start. That being said, Ridder's consistent displays of maturity and discipline have planted a positive seed among the decision makers in Atlanta. That means his performance in camp will bear watching as the season approaches.

What Role Will James Cook Play Early On?

Cook was selected late in the second round by Buffalo after an explosive career at Georgia. While his ability to handle lead-back responsibilities in the NFL has been questioned, the Bills are obviously high on his skillset. With Devin Singletary still pegged to be the starter, it will be interesting to see what role Cook plays as camp progresses. If he lives up to the potential Buffalo sees, perhaps his snap count will be even larger than we anticipate.