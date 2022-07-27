ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fearing a wipeout, Democrats try to unify around a simple midterm message: Republicans are 'extremists'

By Edward-Isaac Dovere
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

Extremists? And the democrats aren’t? What the democrats have done to this country in the past two years is an abomination. They have caused every single problem people are experiencing. All Because of an agenda. They don’t care about us. The republicans have no power. This is all on Joe Biden and his party.

Funny Thing
2d ago

By all means, vote democrat and continue to see the decline of The United States of America. If they stay in control the spiral downward will only excel.

Chris Musselman
2d ago

Over the past 2 years Democrats have become the overwhelmingly 'extremist' party -- consistently increasing their authoritarian overreach at the expense of personal liberty, while allowing law and order to weaken at the expense of personal safety and security. For the sake of friends and family I will not vote for a Democratic politician until they once again decide that our freedoms are of any interest to them. #ElectNoDemocrats #NeverForget

