Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

They were killed upon the orders of their Father Abdullah. They left Saudi so that they could remove their abaya' and hijab and live a life provoked and advocated by Western Society. This sort of thing is happening more and more as Saudi Arabia loosens its grips on its Religious Controlled Society.Allahu Alim...Allah Dhul Jillali Wal Ikhram.
you know I don't know these girls at all from Adam but I will tell you that when I was in high school about 40 years ago there was a young lady who went to high school and she was ordered killed by her father and her brother was the one that executed her these people do those kind of crew crimes to their own family to save according to them their honor they have no honor when they do these kind of horrendous Acts.
The article didn't mention anything about autopsies. I know they do autopsies in Australia, obviously. Are we to infer that they didn't find anything as an obvious cause of death on autopsy?
Comments / 433