Budowsky: Citizen Bloomberg can save the Earth, defend democracy

In January 2020, former New York City mayor and then-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, in a move of profound patriotism and high principle, told The New York Times that he was open to donating $1 billion to elect Democrats — regardless of whom the party nominated for president.

With one of the most important elections in modern history coming soon, the public figure I call Citizen Bloomberg has an extraordinary opportunity to change the course of history, rally the forces of truth and justice and save the planet and our democracy.

Andrew Jackson once said that one man with courage can make a majority. Today, one person with vision and the willingness to act can help make a majority to get the votes to save the planet and defend democracy.

As the 2022 midterm elections approach, the U.S. and the Earth face existential emergencies. The 50-50 Senate is unable to enact legislation to save the Earth and lower prices for consumers using new forms of energy. Those who profit from planet-destroying fossil fuels spend vast sums of campaign money to find enough votes to kill programs that would save the Earth.

The emergency of democracy gravely escalates the emergency of the Earth, and also gravely threatens the rights of women. Recently, 195 House Republicans opposed a bill to guarantee women the right to birth control. The emergency of democracy is so extreme and unprecedented that former President Trump, the loser of the 2020 presidential election, sought to throw out the winner of that election and install himself as president. Trump was supported by a large majority of House Republicans.

It is no exaggeration to say that Bloomberg could help defeat the greatest threat to democracy our country has ever faced.

If they win the midterm elections, Republicans, still very much under the power and influence of Trump, would worsen these twin emergencies. But there is hope: The summary of polling from RealClearPolitics shows Democrats ahead of Republicans in five of the last 10 match-up polls, as of Tuesday morning. A recent Quinnipiac University Poll included almost-never quoted numbers showing public approval/disapproval favoring Democrats over Republicans in the House and Senate.

Democrats could easily gain one, two or more seats. It would be a challenge, but it’s plausible that House Democrats can maintain a small majority if Bloomberg, other wealthy Democrats, grassroots Democrats, small donors, election workers and independent voters man the political barricades to answer the emergency of democracy and address the emergency of saving the Earth.

Bloomberg has an extraordinary opportunity to continue his patriotic and principled leadership at this vitally important moment in history. Electing 51 Democratic senators with a Democratic House with even a slim majority would allow for historic and unprecedented action to save the Earth. Electing 52 Democratic senators would eliminate the destruction of filibusters, which have turned our government into the cesspool of obstruction and inaction that so many Americans despise today.

By getting involved, Bloomberg, joined by other patriots who will go the distance for democracy this year, would be standing for the dream that began in 1776 — to preserve and protect our democracy and our Earth, both of which are gravely endangered today.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.