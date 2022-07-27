To stay in Congress, Mayra Flores bets Democratic South Texas is ready for an outspoken conservative

www.ksat.com
Jack Hook
2d ago
Well all you have to do is look at the democrats accomplishments in the last year and a half. Highest gas prices in history and still climbing. Highest inflation in history and still climbing. Supply chain problems and still climbing. Food shortages and still climbing. Millions of illegal immigrants invading our country and still climbing. Trying to destroy our constitution with so called red flag laws and unconstitutional gun laws. All proven facts.
