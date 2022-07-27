ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man injured in drive-by shooting near downtown Columbus

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Drive By Shooting#Police#Grant Medical Center#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy