Tracking Ukrainian cultural sites destroyed or threatened by the Russian invasion

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, cultural and historical sites became casualties of war. Dozens of churches, temples, museums, theaters, libraries and works of art have been destroyed. Intentionally attacking cultural sites is a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention .

Russia is constructing a new rail track that will run through ancient Crimean burying grounds and archaeological sites, according to the Office of the Presidential Representative of Ukraine in Crimea . Archeological findings will reportedly be sent to Russian museums.

U.N. experts have confirmed the full or partial destruction of more than 150 cultural and historic heritage sites in Ukraine since February. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has recorded over 410 Russian war crimes against Ukraine's cultural heritage.

Museum of Hryhorii Skovoroda

Russia’s missile strike directly hit the historic home of Hryhorii Skovoroda, one of Ukraine’s most influential poets and philosophers. The 18th-century house in a tiny village not far from Kharkiv also served as Skovoroda's museum. While the house was destroyed, the museum collection remained undamaged. Skovoroda's fables, liturgy songs, and philosophical works about the quest for freedom and happiness through self-discovery had a significant influence on Ukrainian culture.

The philosopher chose his own epitaph to stress his belief in independence: "The world tried to capture me but did not succeed."

This year, Ukraine celebrates the 300th anniversary of Skovoroda's birth.

The Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum

In a town of just over 10,000 people, there is a collection of works by one of the most famous Ukrainian painters Maria Prymachenko. Picasso and Chagall admired the bright colors, mythical beasts and traditional motifs of a self-taught artist.

Maria Prymachenko, Ivan is courting Galya Prymachenko family foundation

When the war broke out on Feb. 24, the Ivankiv museum housed 12 of Prymachenko’s paintings, together with works by other artists. When the museum was hit and the fire started, locals managed to save Prymachenko's works. However, many museum exhibits couldn't be saved.

Sviatohirsk Lavra

Sviatohirsk Lavra is a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the bank of the Siverskyi Donets river in the Donetsk region. The first written mention of the Lavra dates back to the 16th century. It consists of several temples, chapels and monasteries and has hundreds of years-old caves. The Lavra has been home to 300 refugees, including 60 children .

In March, a Russian air bomb exploded near the entrance of the Lavra hotel, smashing windows and doors in buildings and injuring several people. In May, the Russian army shelled Lavra's buildings several times. As a result of the shelling, St. George's Monastery was destroyed , setting nearby houses on fire. Two explosions occurred during a prayer service at the entrance to the Lavra itself. A Russian missile destroyed Lavra's monastery in late May in the town of Bohorodychne. Over 100 people were sheltering there at the time. In June, All Saints Monastery burned to the ground after the Russian shelling of the town. Later that week , Russian shells exploded in the monk's cells at the monastery, killing four people.

Eastern Orthodoxy is a major religion in Ukraine, practiced by around 60% of the country's population . Ukraine has two Orthodox churches: the National Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which separated from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1990, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was under Moscow’s jurisdiction until early 2019 when it gained independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

There are more than 23.5 thousand religious buildings on Ukrainian territory. According to Ukraine's minister of culture and information policy , over 150 religious sites have been damaged as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine with many destroyed.

Saint George Church

The town Zavorichi was founded under Prince Volodymyr in 980. In 1665, the Cossack temple of the Holy Great Martyr Varvara was built in the village. In 1873 a larger church was built in honor of St. Great Martyr George. During the Soviet occupation, the church in honor of St. George was closed for worship and used as a granary. The other temple was dismantled.

According to witnesses, as reported by BBC , the Russian army entered the village, shot at houses, and aimed a shell directly at the dome of the church. They shot at the fence of the church with a machine gun. The church's 150-anniversary celebration is planned for next year.

Mariupol's Kuindzhi Art Museum

Mariupol, now occupied by Russia, houses a museum dedicated to 19th-century artist Arkhip Kuindzhi. Kuindzhi, of Greek descent, was born in the port city. Initially a member of the Russian Realist art movement known as The Wanderers, Kuindzhi broke with them and became famous for his ability to convey light and vivid color.

When the city fell to the Russians, they removed all valuable exhibits from Mariupol museums, which amounts to over 2,000 works, according to the city council . Among them, were three original paintings by Arkhip Kuindzhi: "Red Sunset," "Autumn," and "Elbrus", which Russians took to the occupied city of Donetsk, according to Petro Andryushchenko , adviser to Mariupol's mayor.

Arkhip Kuindzhi, Red Sunset on the Dnieper Collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Overall, the Kuindzhi Museum, which operated in an Art Nouveau landmark, held more than 600 paintings by 20th-century Ukrainian artists in its collection, including the works of Ivan Aivazovsky, Mykola Hlushchenko, Vasyl Korenchuk, and Oleksandr Bondarenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia’s assault on Mariupol destroyed 95% of the buildings in the city, including Mariupol Drama Theater, where as many as 600 died as a result of a Russian strike.

Monument to Taras Shevchenko

In the village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Russian occupiers damaged a monument to Taras Shevchenko, who became a poet, painter and playwright after being born into serfdom in the 19th century. His works portrayed Ukrainian history and the oppression of Ukraine by Russia. He was also a significant figure in the Ukrainian national revival. With well over a thousand monuments dedicated to him inside Ukraine and dozens of statues worldwide from Canberra to Washington, Shevchenko remains one of the most important figures in Ukrainian culture.

Popov Manor House

The partly preserved manor house of a grandson of Russian imperial general Vasiliy Popov lies about 25 miles from Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. The castle was looted by the Bolsheviks and later ruined by the Germans during the Second World War. Today, it houses a museum. Russian forces entered the Zaporizhzhia region in the first days of the war and in early March, Russian artillery damaged the walls of the castle. Later, Russian soldiers came to the museum, smashed windows and doors and looted the collection, according to museum director Hanna Holovko .

