Mercer County, NJ

NJ Woman Died Having Rough Sex, Panicked Man Burned Her Body And Dumped It In Cemetery: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A man admitted to police that he panicked when he burned a 39-year-old woman's body after she died during "rough sex," and dumped it in a South Jersey cemetery, the Trentonian reports citing anonymous sources in law enforcement.

Lisa Lloyd's severely burned body was found in the Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Police used surveillance footage to identify a pickup truck puling up to where Lloyd's body was discovered, the Trentonian said. They were able to stop the vehicle during the investigation, and spoke with the man — who at the time was with another woman, the outlet said.

During interrogation at the police station, the unidentified man said he burned Lloyd's body in a panic after she died during rough sex.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are leading the investigation.

Click here for more from the Trentonian.

