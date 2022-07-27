ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Overnight fire destroys home in Anderson Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Anderson.

Anderson Co. Home (Source: Anderson FD)

The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted about a structure fire on North Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found the front of the residence well involved in the fire and flames extending toward the attic.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The Anderson Police Department helped assist the lone occupant during and after the incident.

