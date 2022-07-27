“Jokes about women struggling with weight are not funny” San Antonio Mayor cursed out Charles Barkley on LIVE TV for fat-shaming women

firstsportz.com
Abiydan BernieYAH
2d ago
It is not a struggle if the women are happy and satisfied with the weight. The politician was just trying to get brownie points or brownies.
Reply
11
Zion
2d ago
Big women like big men, it's all about the metabolism. Some people can eat all day, want gain a pound. Some can just about just smell food and gain weight.
Reply
5
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago
Castro, women are happy and coming out in TV commercials that being obese is good and healthy. 🤡
Reply(4)
9
Comments / 31