www.washingtonexaminer.com
Jeffrey Marshall
2d ago
Love Manchin but sooner or later the US budget will need to be balanced. Sadly, I just don’t ever see that happening again. Deficits and debt until it all collapses.
Reply(1)
20
Jennifer
1d ago
pretty sure he's on board for the 15% tax increase for the ones who havent had to pay taxes lately. Not to mention the chunck towards climate change in this recent bill thats looking to pass- and all markets responded positively.. always someone making money off good and bad policy regardless. the stock market doesnt reflect the economy.
Reply(19)
11
Independentantiblue
1d ago
but as of yesterday Joe Mansion is back stating that he supports the tax hike on corporations and several hundred billion in spending on Joe's green inflation builder
Reply
5
Comments / 133