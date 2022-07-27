El Paso Co. GOP asks Sheriff candidate to consider stepping back from race

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Republican Party is asking Sheriff candidate Joe Roybal to "strongly consider stepping back" from the race, after questions were raised regarding the methods he used to get his name on the primary ballot.

A video recorded in February shows Roybal at Dragonman's gun range . Roybal is seen standing next to Mel "Dragonman" Bernstein, who announces that anyone who signs the petition will receive a $5 discount at his gun range.

According to state statute 1-4-905: petition gatherers must believe "that no other person has paid or will pay, directly or indirectly, any money or other thing of value to any signer for the purpose of inducing or causing the signer to sign the petition."

The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office investigated this incident and determined that Roybal will not be charged with election bribery or other crimes .

In a press release issued by the El Paso Co. Republican Party, Chairman Vickie Tonkins wrote that '[i]f Republicans put forward a candidate for Sheriff who has admitted to committing illegal acts while campaigning (if by mistake), especially when this mistake was caught early and solid alternatives for the position are still on voters’ radar, the party will have none to blame but itself when Democrats take aim for that easy target.' Tonkins also urged Roybal to step back from the Sheriff's race 'so the citizens of El Paso County can vote for a solid conservative, and claim an unvarnished, untainted win in November.'

Roybal is set to challenge Democratic nominee John Foley for the position of El Paso Co. Sheriff in November.

