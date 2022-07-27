21c's new Pool Bar was born to beat the heat

21c Museum Hotel concluded a long, winding remodel of its original dining facilities over the weekend.

The original Mary Eddy's dining room, moved forward to take over the initial bar space, and on Thursday the hotel unveiled Pool Bar and Bodega, the final stroke in re-imagining the art museum and hotel's food service.

Bodega, featuring take-away foods and beverages, opened on July 5. The new patio pool and bar add a casual complementary counterpoint to Mary Eddy's. West Villagers will no doubt be more drawn to the new pool than the table-tennis units it replaces.

Chef Jeff Patton has outfitted Pool Bar whimsical dishes to go with the frozen cocktail vibe of the new space, which is now open for dinner with lunch service expected next month.

“Creating the menus for these two new concepts was such a fun experience,” Patton said. “With Pool Bar, the dishes embody the spirit of the region and the flavors of a tropical vacation, while Bodega capitalizes on the ‘grab-and-go’ energy associated with local shops and convenience for our neighbors.”

Patton's menu includes smoked chicken wings, cauliflower tacos, a spicy fish sandwich, burger and maitake mushroom sandwich. The Frozen Orange Dream will likely be popular for those lounging about the pool.

Hotel general manager Alberto Abreu said, "Try the cauliflower tacos. When you do, you'll thank me."

Abreu said the hotel used the early part of the pandemic to assess its dining spaces, which led to the overhaul.

“The idea was to come up with a more contemporary interpretation of the building’s industrial heritage,” he said. "The train of thought was Mary Eddy's was too big a restaurant for the space. We're very happy with it, we think it's going to be a great addition for the West Village and Oklahoma City."

Mary Eddy’s reopened to the public in October in a smaller area just inside the hotel's east entrance. Named for Mary Eddy Jones, the intimate new space offers warm ambiance to pair with Patton's menu of elevated classics and craft cocktails.

Duro Hospitality and Sees Design partnered to transform the initial Mary Eddy's dining room space into the new Pool Bar & Bodega.

Until Pool Bar adds lunch in mid-August, it opens at 4 p.m. Bodega is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.