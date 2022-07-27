ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs students get green light to plan, create future mural

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
HARBOR SPRINGS — A spillway designed to direct potential floodwater in Harbor Springs has received the go-ahead for an artistic update.

The Harbor Springs City Council recently gave the green light to move forward with a mural project on the spillway. It was an idea brought to the council by a group of residents in response to city's spillway continually getting tagged with spray paint.

"A few residents came to us with an idea to work with the local school to make a mural here in town on the spillway," said city manager Victor Sinadinoski.

"There has been graffiti down there and city staff has been trying to clean it up but it's a continuous fight. We thought this would be a perfect solution while giving students and residents some ownership over the space," he said.

The spillway was created in 2019 and goes beneath M-119 and runs to Zoll Street just west of Hoyt Road.

Sinadinoski said Jenna Talcott, a Harbor Springs Public Schools art teacher, and her students are working on ideas for the mural and a few have been presented during recent city council meetings.

"A lot of the ideas deal with a painting of the bay, sailboats, nature, some involved the downtown landscape and things that really represent Harbor Springs and our community here," he said.

"Council has approved the project and is really gung-ho about it and ready to move forward. We are just waiting now for a final design to be presented, which we believe will happen this fall."

Once council approves a final design, students and residents alike will begin work on the spillway mural.

"They'll be taking the summer to narrow down an idea and come back to council in the fall with a few final ideas," said Sinadinoski.

"The hope is that the project and local art class will begin work shortly after that in the fall to create the mural and another great addition to town," he said.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.

