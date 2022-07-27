Increasing tourism impacts lakes: Here's how to be mindful of your effect

Every summer, visitors flock to Northern Michigan to enjoy its lakes, forests and local businesses. While tourism helps the economy thrive, the popularity of the region can have an impact on its lakes.

“Part of the economy along the lakes is dependent on the tourism. And so it drives (much) of the economy here in the summertime,” said Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council Executive Director Katie Wolf.

“And so, we recognize that’s vitally important, but it goes in hand that we have to take good care of our lakes and the water quality in order to sustain that tourism. If we do not do that, then the tourists will go elsewhere. And so it's very important that when we are in the high season, that we also work very hard to do the right things.”

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

More and more boat washing stations are popping up along waterways to encourage people to wash their boats before putting them in the lakes. This is especially important for visitors from other regions, as species not native to Northern Michigan can attach themselves to boats and are then introduced to the northern lakes ecosystem.

Over the last few years, Northern Michigan has become an even more popular destination as the COVID-19 lockdown caused a spike in interest in outdoor activities like boating and swimming.

According to Lake Charlevoix Association President Tom Darnton, this summer hasn’t been quite as busy as last summer, but has still seen quite a bit of traffic. He said last year on July 4, there were 150 boats in the water and this year there were 85.

But this year’s Boyne Thunder boating event surpassed all expectations, not just for boats on the water, but the people who came out to see them.

“It was four or five times the amount of boat traffic that I'm used to seeing in the Charlevoix Harbor, even on a summer Saturday. Many of our launch facilities around the lake were overwhelmed,” Darnton said.

“The number of boats in the Boyne Thunder event is controlled, only so many people can buy into that rally. But it's really become something that lots of other people enjoy looking at. And we had a huge spectator fleet this year that came from other places that was way bigger than anything I've seen.”

Thankfully, spectators and boaters during Boyne Thunder on Lake Charlevoix were respectful of the space and Darnton said there was very little trash left behind on the shore, despite the number of people that came out to watch the boats.

While visitors are usually respectful of the lakes, a consequence of the heavy traffic is a destabilized shoreline. Much of the vegetation around the lake that creatures rely on for food is trampled or damaged.

Another unexpected impact people have on lakes is by using chemicals on the skin like sunscreen and bug spray.

“You need to look on the labels to make sure those things that you're using will not contaminate the water. Because it may not be that one person, but thousands of people that can make a big impact on aquatic habitats that are more vulnerable to contamination,” Wolf said.

“A lot of our habitats are very delicate. We have some areas where you have rare and endangered species. So you want to be very careful with what type of chemicals you introduce to the water. The greater intensity of people than the potential for impact is more significant.”

Wolf also recommended avoiding single-use plastics by being mindful of purchases.

“Anybody who goes to the beach will notice after a fairly big holiday that there's an increase in trash left behind and that's really unfortunate because it makes its way into the waters and that is not good for fishing or our aquatic habitats,” Wolf said.

One of the main issues facing bodies of water like the Great Lakes and Lake Charlevoix is the fact that they fall under multiple jurisdictions.

According to Darnton, there are three cities and eight townships that have some jurisdiction over Lake Charlevoix and coordinating regulation between municipalities is one of the organization's biggest priorities.

“Trying to get all those (municipalities) to adopt ordinances that require people to protect the shorelines has been a major focus of not only our work but Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and several other organizations for almost 20 years now,” Darnton said.

“And the ongoing challenge of trying to balance the rights of the people in the state of Michigan to have an enjoyable lake and the rights of property owners to do what they would like to do on their property.”

Wolf added that “It is part of individual responsibility of being self aware when you are along the shoreline, in water to know you are in those particularly sensitive habitats and to be extra careful."

Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter, @Tess_Petoskey