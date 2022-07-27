There's been a lot of rain this week in Evansville. Is it enough to break the drought?

Mother Nature finally put the Evansville area's hot, dry summer on hold for a few days.

After getting around an inch and a half of rain on Tuesday, another third of an inch fell Wednesday morning, and more is in the forecast for Thursday, which could be the wettest day of the week yet.

Another inch or two of rain is possible before the weather finally settles down Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist David Blanchard said there could be some flooding issues in areas north of Interstate 64, but the rain south of the interstate should be spread out enough that it won't cause issues in Evansville.

Temperatures are also expected to be relatively cool, with highs for the rest of the week in the mid-to-low 80s and lows in the and mid-to-high 70s. It'll still be muggy, though.

The rain is a change of pace in the Tri-State compared to how hot and dry this summer has been. From June 1 through July 19, Evansville got 3.82 inches of rain, which is barely half of what is expected over that stretch , and NWS Paducah's most recent drought monitor labeled nearly half of Vanderburgh County as being in a moderate drought.

"Whenever rain falls for several days, it can soak better into the soil instead of running off," Blanchard said. "If we get blasted with another period of 100-degree days, that can get reversed."

It also prompted city and county officials to lift the burn bans for Evansville and Vanderburgh County. Those had been in effect for just over three weeks.

The reason for why Evansville, the rest of the Tri-State, and the Midwest have been stuck in a seemingly-never ending cycle of heat wave after heat wave this summer can attributed to a high-pressure system that has hovered over the middle of the country since mid-May

That system is now interacting with a fast-flowing airmass swooping in from Canada, Blanchard said, which is creating this sustained period of rainfall.

"Whenever you get these little ripples in the (air) flow that moves through, along with how humid it is, those little ripples cause vertical motions that (help turn) that moisture into clouds and then rain and thunderstorms," Blanchard said. "If you get the right type of interaction between energy and humidity, you get heavy rain."

