Diversity census: A demographic snapshot of Herald/Foster's news staff and the Seacoast

The Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat, along with all of Gannett’s newspapers across the country, today released a snapshot of how the demographics of its journalists compare to the demographics of the communities they serve.

With a goal of making sure all voices are heard fully and fairly, Gannett has set a goal of having newsroom demographics reflect the demographics of the communities they serve by 2025.

This information, a snapshot as of July 1, 2022, compares the racial and gender makeup of the Herald and Foster's news workforce and the Seacoast areas it covers.

Since the census launched, the Portsmouth Herald/Seacoastonline and Foster’s have gone from being 100% white in 2020 to being, roughly 82% white, 6% Black and 12% Asian in 2022. The communities the papers cover are on average 90% white and 0.8% Black, 2.4% Asian and 2.6% Hispanic/Latino.

Demographics vary a bit from community to community. Somersworth, with its vibrant Indonesian population, is 6.6% Asian while the population is 99% white in York, Maine. Somersworth also has the highest Black or African American population at 3.8%, two or more races at 5.9% and highest Latino or Hispanic at 4%.

In terms of gender, female journalists are underrepresented at the Herald and Fosters. While the area demographics are roughly 50% male to female, the newsroom has 41.2% female journalists. This is an improvement since 2020, when the newsroom was 30% female but is not truly representative of the communities the papers cover. That disparity carries over into leadership, where 33% of the newsroom's leaders are women in 2022, as compared to 14.3% when the census began in 2020.

Note to readers: The American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau asks two separate questions, one about Hispanic origin and one about race, allowing individuals to self-select from multiple options. However, to compare with internal Gannett employee information that asks individuals to mark only one option, we used the following categories: Hispanic or Latino (for ACS, regardless of any other race selected), White (not Hispanic or Latino), Black or African American (not Hispanic or Latino), Asian (not Hispanic or Latino), American Indian or Alaska Native (not Hispanic or Latino), Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (not Hispanic or Latino), or two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino). All information on racial identity is provided voluntarily by employees. Gannett also allows an individual not to disclose their race or ethnicity.