New Texas law increasing penalties for abortion providers goes into effect Aug. 25

austonia.com
Texas mom
3d ago
abortion should be something between a woman and her doctor, most women who are getting these are for health reasons, not as a way of birth control.
Reply(3)
12
thatdamncatgrrrr
2d ago
Way to chase healthcare providers out of the state. We already have one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country and now doctors will let more pregnant people die because they're afraid of being prosecuted or they'll move to other states and we'll have fewer doctors than we have no. Texas ex exceptionalism. Yay.
Reply(3)
6
nope nope
3d ago
The women will just go to another state or if they can't afford that, they'll find another way. Sad all the way around.
Reply
7
Comments / 19