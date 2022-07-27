ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Texas law increasing penalties for abortion providers goes into effect Aug. 25

By The Texas Tribune
 3 days ago
austonia.com

Texas mom
3d ago

abortion should be something between a woman and her doctor, most women who are getting these are for health reasons, not as a way of birth control.

thatdamncatgrrrr
2d ago

Way to chase healthcare providers out of the state. We already have one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country and now doctors will let more pregnant people die because they're afraid of being prosecuted or they'll move to other states and we'll have fewer doctors than we have no. Texas ex exceptionalism. Yay.

nope nope
3d ago

The women will just go to another state or if they can't afford that, they'll find another way. Sad all the way around.

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

