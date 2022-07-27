The Average Walmart Shopper Spends This Much per Trip

Walmart is a popular big box store that offers a huge range of products from sporting gear and electronics to groceries and clothing. Of course, if you're like most people, you already know all that this store has to offer.

What you may not know, however, is how much your fellow Americans spend there -- or how your own spending compares. Now you can find that information out, though, thanks to data prepared by the analytics form Numerator.

Here's what the average Walmart shopper spends

According to the Numerator data, around 95% of all shoppers included in its panel went to Walmart more than twice over the course of the past year. But some people were more likely to frequent the store than others. Most notably, the "typical" shopper is a married suburban woman between the ages of 55 and 64.

This typical Walmart shopper tends to go to the store around 63 times annually and buys 13 products on each visit. And the average spending from that typical shopper comes in at around $54 per trip. Most of this money goes to groceries, including chicken, snacks, fruits, sweets, and packaged food.

For the typical shopper, Walmart spending actually takes up a bigger percentage of her budget than another well-known online retailer, Amazon. While around 13.5% of her spending is done at Walmart, just 11% is spent on Amazon.com purchases.

How to keep Walmart spending affordable

Walmart earns high marks for customer loyalty, with more than 95% of people who shopped in the store in 2020 continuing to do so in 2021. There are many things that inspire this consistent shopping, including both the convenience of visiting a Walmart and the fact that prices are typically pretty reasonable there.

But whether you beat the average and spend more or less than the typical Walmart shopper, there are always ways to try to keep your costs down and get more bang for your buck. Some of those options include:

Using the Walmart app : This app highlights sales items so you can plan your shopping list based on what is on special at the time.

: This app highlights sales items so you can plan your shopping list based on what is on special at the time. Looking for in-store clearance: Browsing through the clearance aisle and looking for clearance tags on regular items on the shelf can help you get rock bottom pricing.

Browsing through the clearance aisle and looking for clearance tags on regular items on the shelf can help you get rock bottom pricing. Compare unit prices: When deciding between different brands of an item, don't just look at the final price. Like most stores, Walmart lists the unit price and looking at these helps ensure you're doing an apples-to-apples comparison of different items.

When deciding between different brands of an item, don't just look at the final price. Like most stores, Walmart lists the unit price and looking at these helps ensure you're doing an apples-to-apples comparison of different items. Use the free pickup service: If you shop online, you can have your items shipped to your local Walmart store for free, which will save you on any internet purchases that wouldn't be eligible for free shipping.

If you shop online, you can have your items shipped to your local Walmart store for free, which will save you on any internet purchases that wouldn't be eligible for free shipping. Take advantage of free shipping: If you order at least $35 worth of products, you can get free two-day shipping or sometimes even free same-day shipping. Or you can sign up for Walmart+ (and pay for the service) in order to get free shipping with no minimums.

If you order at least $35 worth of products, you can get free two-day shipping or sometimes even free same-day shipping. Or you can sign up for Walmart+ (and pay for the service) in order to get free shipping with no minimums. Use a cash back or rewards credit card: Some credit cards offer bonus rewards for shopping at big box stores like Walmart.

By following these tips, you may be able to spend less than the average Walmart shopper.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .