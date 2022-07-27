Grand Rapids Police Chief adds de-escalation focus to department policy

GRAND RAPIDS — Chief Eric Winstrom on Tuesday presented his initial review of the Grand Rapids Police Department and policy proposals to city commissioners, specifically noting changes to the use of force policy and talking about what he has heard community members want from their officers.

Winstrom had proposals for policy and procedures, training, deployment of resources and the police department’s role in the community.

“I’m trying to translate what the community thinks and feels into better policing,” he said.

Policy changes include renaming the “use of force” policy to the “de-escalation and use of force” policy and updating its purpose to read: “To set forth Department policy regarding de-escalation, response to resistance, and use of force.”

New policy language will require a verbal warning before the use of deadly force, tell officers to use deadly force only when “necessary” and require officers to give people the opportunity to comply.

Winstrom is also adding a “sanctity of human life” policy, which Winstrom said is meant to remind officers in print that their top priority should be preserving human life, regardless of someone’s race, sex or gender identity, sexual orientation and other characteristics.

Training on the new policies will start next week. It will also include helping officers understand the “entire history of policing,” including racial factors. It will cover de-escalation, self-regulation, the neuroscience of stress/fear response and constitutional policing. The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability — GRPD’s watchdog — will provide training to reinforce core policy principles.

The chief said meetings with the public, work with faith-based leaders and conversations with OPA left him with the assessment that the community wants a good police service. He said people have told him they want good police officers, who are brave and have integrity and who treat everyone with respect.

Mutual trust, he said he has heard, is key. He said he has heard concerns that the community is overpoliced but under-protected and that people want officers to be focused on safety and making people feel safe.

With a focus on safety, Winstrom discussed the Date Informed Community Engagement, or DICE, program, which looks at crime patterns in specific parts of the city.

Winstrom said to meet its goals, GRPD must have adequate staffing, where “patrol and investigations remain the backbone” of the department.

As of Tuesday, he said there were 31 open jobs. He said he wants to add employees to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests and for victims services, including someone to aid those experiencing domestic violence. He also said he wants to expand “co-response” programs, activating mental health professionals to help people in crisis.

Winstrom had words of praise for his department, specifically noting the commitment of his top brass to their officers and their community, and saying the department has a strong training culture that will allow it to move forward effectively.

He also pointed to recent instances of his officers arresting people for car theft — including after a cruiser was struck by a stolen car — and the pace of getting illegal guns off the streets.

Going forward, GRPD will work on the next stage of its strategic plan for 2024 to 2027. It’s current strategic plan runs through next year.

Winstrom’s presentation comes after the Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed formal discrimination charges against GRPD, including in the 2017 case where officers held an 11-year-old Black girl at gunpoint, which prompted the creation of a new GRPD youth interaction policy.

It also comes as the community continues to come to terms with the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. That officer, Chris Schurr, has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Winstrom, previously a Chicago police commander, took the helm of the police department in March.