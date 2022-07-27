ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Three-quarters of millennials living in Philly grew up nearby, per a new census study

billypenn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
billypenn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Home, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#Millennials#Wooder Ice#The U S Census Bureau#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy