Dan Brunette won big with North Central tennis. Now he's ready for new challenge — Carmel.

In so many ways, Carmel has been instrumental in Dan Brunette’s personal life. He went to Carmel schools for six years in elementary and middle school. He and his family live in town. His father came to Carmel in 1993 to be a senior pastor at a Lutheran church, serving for nearly three decades before retiring in November.

Yet if Carmel has formed Brunette as a person, North Central made him into one of the most successful tennis coaches in the state of Indiana. He started playing on North Central’s courts when he was 9 years old. He was a beginning instructor at the age of 14, and was the Washington Township program director by 22. He met his wife on those courts. He led the boys program to three consecutive state titles from 2013-2015, and took the girls program to a state championship match in 2013.

But there was always Carmel. Since 2011, Carmel or North Central has participated in the boys state championship match. Six times, the two teams have faced each other with a title on the line. Carmel came out on top every time but one, and has won six consecutive titles.

Mike Bostic started the recent run of Carmel dominance, winning three titles. Spencer Fields won two. Bryan Hanan won four — and then announced in June that he was taking over as the coach at Franklin Central.

It didn’t take long for Brunette to begin talking with the Carmel athletic administration. He waited for a teaching position to open up. It did last week — just weeks before the boys’ season is set to begin — and it was official: He was coming home to lead the Greyhounds.

“It's a little bit of a return to the roots,” he said.

It’s a bittersweet move for the 37-year-old who has coached at one place for his entire life. But he’s ready for “a new challenge” — and he’ll get one. By any measure, Carmel features the state’s most dominant tennis program in recent years (North Central has 20 state titles to its name while Carmel has 14, but 11 of the Panthers’ titles came before 1990).

Carmel’s girls program is one of the most successful in the state as well, having won 12 state titles, including each of the last two.

IHSAA football countdown:These 12 Central Indiana players are primed for breakout seasons

“A former mentor of mine once told me if we don't win a state championship at North Central, it wasn't a good year,” Brunette said. “He said it tongue in cheek, but I've been accustomed to the pressure of trying to win a state championship every year. That's the unspoken rule at North Central. That pressure to perform and to have that kind of consistency is something that I'm accustomed to already, and something that I look forward to continuing to do at Carmel.”

Brunette admits things could be “awkward” at the beginning of his tenure. For one, he has just a few weeks to get to know his players before the quest for a seventh straight title begins. For another, he’s always been the coach his players are supposed to beat.

But he knows plenty of his new players, both by virtue of coaching against them and working with them during the offseason. He’s not going to reinvent the wheel, but try to put his own spin on the successful foundation that’s already in place (he mentioned bringing a more analytics-driven mindset to the game). And he’s confident that by the time the tournament comes around, he and his players will be in a position to do what they’ve both always done — win.

“For the last 15 years, I've worked in the winters with a lot of different kids from Carmel and surrounding schools,” he said. “I'm very familiar with many of them and their games, and they know me. When you join any large program that's had success, there are things behind the scenes that are different. You take every day with an open mind. You look at your goals each day and move forward.”

Brunette said he expects more parity in the sport this season than has been the case in recent years. But it would surprise no one if Carmel and North Central are once again the teams to beat come October.

Our 22 for 2022:Central Indiana girls athletes to know entering IHSAA fall season

If that happens, it could prove a bit surreal for Brunette. But he knows he has a job to do.

“We created a family (at North Central), and I hope to see that continue to move on without me, and I hope to be able to do the same thing at Carmel as well,” he said. “Hopefully, we'll continue to find the success that they've had the last six years.”