3 Kansas football players on defense to keep an eye on as Jayhawks’ fall camp approaches

LAWRENCE — The inclusion of Kenny Logan Jr. on the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe award, which honors college football’s best defensive back, reinforced a belief in the potential Logan has this season.

Logan, a senior safety for Kansas, is one of 35 athletes across the country to receive a spot on this initial list. He’s one of three Big 12 Conference players to grace it. It’s the first time since 2009, when Darrell Stuckey did the same, that the Jayhawks have been represented there.

Logan was also recognized on the Big 12’s all-conference preseason team. He’s coming off a season in which he was one of the most prolific players in the nation when it came to tackles. When fall camp opens for Kansas next week, there won’t be questions about whether he’ll be able to earn a role for the second season of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence.

But considering the influx of talent through the transfer portal, since the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, there are a number of newcomers worth following as fall camp progresses. Some were even topics of conversation earlier this month during the Big 12’s media days. Here are a few others to keep an eye on:

Lonnie Phelps, defensive end

The Jayhawks’ pass rush needs to improve upon what it was capable of in 2021. That would be true even if Kyron Johnson, selected in this year’s NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, was able to return to Kansas for one more season. And Johnson led the Jayhawks, by far, in quarterback hurries and sacks.

Phelps' addition, by way of a transfer from Miami (Ohio), therefore becomes all the more important. Yes, the Mid-American Conference is in the Group of Five and Big 12 in the Power Five. But Phelps’ ability to record 9.5 sacks in 13 games last season and get into the backfield in other ways remains impressive.

Phelps was a 247Sports Composite three-star prospect coming out of high school. He was an even better three-star talent as a transfer. A redshirt junior in 2022, Kansas lists him at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds.

“Lonnie is a freak of nature,” Logan said. “Lonnie can swing the edge. … He has a high motor, so Lonnie goes and goes and goes. And he’s strong, so Lonnie is going to be a great help for us.”

Logan, asked how quickly he noticed that, added: “I saw that immediately, as soon as he walked in the door.”

Marvin Grant, safety

There are safeties with experience from last season that returned to the Jayhawks, in addition to Logan. Sophomores O.J. Burroughs and Edwin White-Schultz are two of them, both appearing in all 12 games in 2021 for Kansas. But there’s a lot of promise, too, in the addition of a transfer from Purdue in Grant.

Grant, who spent the past three seasons at Purdue, finished second for the Boilermakers in tackles in 2021. A 247Sports Composite four-star prospect coming out of high school, his production increased each year. He was rated as a three-star talent as a transfer.

To just what level the many veteran transfers Kansas added to the secondary help move the Jayhawks’ defense forward in 2022, will be determined in time. At the very least, they should ramp up the level of competition in those rooms. More than that, Grant seems to be in line for a key role right away.

“I didn’t know much about Marvin, but since he came in he’s been a great guy who’s always wanted to work,” said Logan, asked about his familiarity with Grant. “Me and him been getting extra work in, so he’s definitely going to help us this year.”

Logan, speaking to Grant’s potential alongside himself, added: “I definitely feel like he’s going to add some versatility back there, also. He’s going to help us grow.”

Lorenzo McCaskill, linebacker

McCaskill produced at Louisiana, where he spent the past four seasons prior to transferring to Kansas. The past two years he led Louisiana in tackles, after finishing second on the team there the year before those. He earned third-team, all-conference honors from the Sun Belt Conference in 2020, before rising to the second team in 2021.

Like Phelps, McCaskill will be making the jump from the Group of Five level to the Power Five level. But like senior linebacker Rich Miller, who followed Leipold from Buffalo to Kansas last year, he’s positioned to make his presence felt right away. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, and a three-star talent as a transfer.

It’s just a matter of where McCaskill fits in. Redshirt senior Eriq Gilyard (UCF) and redshirt junior Craig Young (Ohio State), are among the transfers the Jayhawks added at the position as well. Kansas also returned others, in addition to Miller, like senior Gavin Potter and junior Taiwan Berryhill.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.