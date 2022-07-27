Nearly halfway through 5-year goal, TCPalm continues effort to reflect diversity here

It seems most pledges — any goals, really — are either changed, deemphasized or forgotten as new priorities come up.

This happens in our personal (living healthier lifestyles) and professional (learning new skills) lives. Yesterday’s focus isn’t always as important as tomorrow’s focus.

Sometimes it’s crucial to pivot and refocus on the future to stay ahead. Flexibility is important, especially in the ever-changing world of journalism. But there are issues that transcend fads or projections.

Diversity is one of those issues. Many top business professionals, public officials and other leaders agree diversity and inclusion are moral imperatives for any organization.

Two years ago, TCPalm and its parent company, Gannett, made a public pledge to better engage with diverse audiences that historically were underserved. We are doing it more than ever before, with stories that highlight issues in diverse communities as well as refocus some positions to better center on potential solutions.

One such position is our newly created underserved communities reporter. We hired Treasure Coast native Gianna Montesano to dig into issues and spotlight happenings in and around various communities.

Email tips to Gianna here.

TCPalm and Gannett’s roughly 250 newsrooms across the country also committed to build a workforce that reflects the communities we serve as well as be transparent and report the makeup of journalists.

We will always hire the best and more qualified journalists, and having a newsroom that more closely reflects the makeup of the community is an important step in serving all residents.

We are nearing the halfway point of our five-year goal to achieve newsroom gender, racial and ethnic parity by 2025 with the communities we serve. I’m happy to report TCPalm continues to make progress in some areas, but still has work to do in other areas.

Journalists who identify as a race other than white make up about 27% of TCPalm’s newsroom, which is just four percentage points away from diversity parity within the Treasure Coast.

We’ve continually increased journalists who identify as Hispanic or Latino — including bilingual reporters — from 11.1% in 2020 to 15.4% in 2022. We’ve surpassed the percentage of people who identify as Hispanic or Latino on the Treasure Coast (14.6%).

We are below parity of Black journalists (3.8%) compared to the community (11.8%). However, journalists who identify as two or more races (7.7%) — a growing segment of the United States based on the 2020 census — are more than double the percentage who identify as such on the Treasure Coast (3.7%).

Like last year, our newsroom leadership reflects our community — about a 50/50 split between men and women. The overall newsroom is close, at 46% women and 54% men.

It’s important to have a diverse and inclusive news organization that reflects the community. That’s why TCPalm’s leadership team continues to focus on recruitment efforts and best practices to attract top candidates of all backgrounds and skills.

However, like many businesses, the rising cost of housing and inflation are making it challenging to land candidates.

These aren’t just numbers or targets. They represent opportunities, commonalities and differences.

Adam L. Neal is the executive editor and news director of TCPalm.com and Treasure Coast Newspapers, including the Indian River Press Journal, St. Lucie News Tribune and Stuart News. Connect with him at @TCPalmAdamNeal on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.