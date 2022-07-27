Contract for Doak stadium work using Blueprint funds awarded by FSU to Ram Construction

Florida State University awarded the contract to do improvements to its football stadium using Blueprint sales tax money to RAM Construction.

The contract awarded in May will utilize $20 million allocated a few months earlier in a controversial move by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency – made up of all 12 city and county commissioners.

Back story:

For months, commissioners debated whether to allocate the money in the face of ardent opposition to funding it using the 12% of tax dollars dedicated to economic development through Blueprint. Commissioners had to issue a $7 million bond to borrow the money to fund the project.

RAM was among three local contractors who applied for the project. Others included Culpepper Construction Company and Childers Construction Company.

RAM, based in Midway, is a frequent company behind FSU's campus projects . Over the years, the company has done work on FSU's Bellamy Building Atrium, FSU's Fallon Theater and the FSU Foundation building.

The start date for the Doak Campbell Stadium project has not yet been announced.

How it all began: Inside the emails: Could Blueprint dollars fund Doak football stadium renovations at FSU?

Derided as "a vanity project" by opponents, the stadium project is aimed at improvements to “infrastructure, code/life safety and structural repairs required to bring the stadium into compliance,” according to the project description.

FSU and top Blueprint officials were in discussions about the project in May 2021, first detailed in the Tallahassee Democrat before it ended up on an official agenda, as the university revisited its need for a convention center.

IA members voted to approve the proposal three times, amid concerns that it could leave Blueprint’s economic development funds depleted for years.

Top Blueprint officials, however, said that once capital projects and Office of Economic Vitality programs are funded through 2040, including Doak, an estimated $12.84 million would remain in the Future Opportunity Leveraging Fund. Most of that money was predicted to become available for future projects starting in 2030.

Because of higher than budgeted sales tax revenues and conservative budgeting, Blueprint officials in May revised the fund's outlook to $20 million and said more money will be available immediately. According to a Blueprint budget document, $547,664 is available over the next five years from the fund.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Contract for Doak stadium work using Blueprint funds awarded by FSU to Ram Construction