Was the 2020 presidential election stolen? A professor says no

This column is by Dr. John R. Vile, a political science professor and Dean of the Honors College at Middle Tennessee State University. He may be reached at john.vile@mtsu.edu.

On July 17, CNN aired a program entitled “Divided We Fall.” It included conversations with three Republican women in Georgia - Stacy Altiery, who became a GOP precinct captain, and Wendy Ahrenkiel and Jodi Diodati, who are running for the Georgia state house seats in Districts 52 and 90.

After listening to Stephen K. Bannon, they, like other Donald Trump supporters, were skeptical that he could have legitimately lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Their logic was fairly convincing. How, they asked, could someone as bland as Biden capture a record number of popular votes (81,268,924) that exceeded those captured by Barack Obama (69,456,000) in the 2008 election, or those of Trump (62,979,636) or Hillary Clinton (65,844,610) in the 2016 election?

This is a quite legitimate question that demonstrates how important it is to count actual votes rather than projecting winners based on a priori assumption.

Data provide a number of explanations of how Biden won the 2020 election. The first offers a different take on personalities. As charismatic as Trump (like Obama before him) was, many voters preferred a less confrontational candidate like Biden. As a middle-of-the-road Democrat, Biden was able to attract some voters, especially independents, who, four years earlier, thought that Clinton was too liberal.

Second, one of the most salient aspects of the 2020 presidential election is that it attracted 66.8% of eligible voters, which was five points higher than in 2016.

This would be very suspicious had all the votes had gone to the same candidate, but they did not. Trump gained 11 million more votes than he did in the previous election, while Biden attracted more than 15 million votes than Clinton. Notably, Trump actually garnered a minority of voters in both 2016 and in 2020 but won the 2016 election as a result of the extra weight that the Electoral College gave to less populated rural states.

There are at least two complementary ways of explaining the increase in the percentages and numbers of voters in 2020. One explanation is that as states in the wake of COVID-19 made it easier for voters to cast ballots without actually going to the polls on election day, many more of them cast early ballots, sent mail-in ballots or used drop-boxes. This confirms that the longer people have to vote, and the easier it becomes, the more likely they are to do so.

Another explanation focuses on Trump’s personality, which Republicans should consider for the next election. Although he incites passions that draw his supporters to the polls, he also mobilizes increased voting among those who dislike him. Both Trump and Clinton had very high negatives in 2016, and many voters viewed Trump as the untried lesser of two evils. After four years of nearly constant tweets, his perceived negatives increased for many voters.

Trump has claimed that he won Georgia and some other states that might have tipped the Electoral College in his direction. However, his own vice-president, scores of judges including Trump-appointed Republicans, members of Congress and Republican electoral officials within the states Trump has claimed examined the evidence and decided otherwise.

We can hope, we can predict and we can speculate that our candidates will surely win, but, in democratic republics, electoral outcomes ultimately rest on actual votes. Despite continuing skepticism of the last presidential election results, in a nation as closely divided politically as the U.S., Biden’s win over Trump by more than 6 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes was neither the result of chicanery nor corruption - but an expression of the will of the people who voted.