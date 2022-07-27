The Way We Were: Augusta Lions Club went undercover to spot good drivers, award prizes

It wasn't a bad idea.

Downtown traffic was a big problem for Augusta in the 1950s, so a local civic club stepped in to help.

In June 1950 the Augusta Lions Club – which happens to be marking its 100th birthday this year – announced its Good Driver of the Week project. The mission was to make local drivers more safety conscious, according to a front-page story in The Augusta Chronicle.

The effort made sense for the Lions, who had a history of supporting crosswalk safety and other efforts to aid the blind, and in the summer of 1950 the club hoped to encourage better driving by going "undercover."

Here's how it worked.

'Good Driver of the Week'

On a random day each week, a member of the Lions Club Safety Committee and a member of the Augusta Police Traffic Department would cruise downtown in an unmarked car, pick out a moving vehicle and "follow it for a distance, checking on the driver's adherence to all traffic rules and regulations."

"Speeds, hand signals, turns, 'stop' sign observance – and courtesy will be watched," the newspaper said.

"If, after following the driver for a given distance, the selection team feels that the driver they followed has observed all rules of the road, they will check for his (or her) driver's license. If it is in order and no former violations are recorded, that driver will receive the title 'Good Driver of the Week.' "

What did such motorists win?

Augusta police would attach a sticker to the windshield that not only publicized good driving, but would allow free parking at all city parking meters for six months.

The winner would also be invited to a Lions Club luncheon meeting to be recognized.

There was, however, a catch.

If the vehicle sporting the Good Driver sticker was involved in an accident, the sticker would be removed, even if the accident did not involve the driver who had won it.

"In this way we feel persons winning the award will caution their children to observe all laws as a means of enjoying the free parking privilege to the fullest," said Weir Gilmer, chairman of the Lions Club safety committee.

A worthy driver

Gilmer also admitted the club might be challenged to find a worthy driver each week.

"If we fail," he said," it will be because we have been unable to find a driver observing all traffic rules."

Gilmer knew Augusta drivers, and so did The Chronicle.

That's why two months later, Chronicle reporter Phil Scroggs rode along with Augusta policeman J.J. Culpepper Jr. and Lions Club members Roscoe West and Capers Jones hunting for "elusive" good drivers.

It took some time.

For a while, they followed a "two-tone" vehicle up Broad Street toward Milledge Road, before finally disqualifying it for an improper left turn.

Next, they pursued a black car ("Georgia tag C-9557") which appeared to behave until it passed another vehicle on a hill.

Then they pulled behind what Scroggs called "an impressive black sedan bearing the important looking tag 'Governor's Staff'," but it was soon speeding away, and Officer Culpepper crossed it off the list.

They thought they had found a winner on Gwinnett Street (today's Laney-Walker Boulevard) with a vehicle that appeared to be carrying a man, his wife and little boy, but then it passed a car on the right.

Finally the group of what The Chronicle called "traffic sleuths" spotted a small truck that followed every rule of the road. Its driver, later identified as F.D. Guthrie was selected Driver of the Week.

The Chronicle wrapped up its report with an editorial comment:

"The moral of it all – say Lions clubbers and Augusta police – is that you may not get a prize for obeying the traffic laws, but you and your neighbors will live and be safer for it."

'Good driver' tips still apply today

