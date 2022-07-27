How former Clemson standout Gabe DeVoe is influencing the next generation of Shelby hoops

Once a simple passion, basketball has taken Gabe DeVoe places of which he could have only dreamed.

A former Shelby High standout, DeVoe scored 2,072 career points before playing at Clemson. His professional career has taken him on a tour of Europe, playing for teams in Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine before landing with France’s FOS Provence Basket this spring.

“Seeing how long I can keep a basketball bouncing,” DeVoe's Twitter bio states.

DeVoe understands his basketball career has an expiration date. However, a joint venture between him and other former Shelby High basketball players aims to keep the ball bouncing for local youths well after his days on the hardwood are through.

Named after the Golden Lions’ basketball legend, the Team DeVoe Basketball Academy recently completed its second season of AAU travel basketball. Launched in 2020, the program was created with the hope of providing young Cleveland County athletes a local option to hone their skills.

“For us, it was either travel to Gastonia, Charlotte or the Forest City Heat and a tryout for their elite team,” said Team DeVoe program director Davon Whiteside. “Forest City Heat had things on lock around here for a while. It’s already hard to find an AAU program, and even harder to make (the team).

“When we started this, we saw the talent and saw there was nowhere for them to play, develop their skills and keep busy. Our hope was to give them a place to do those things, and put them with coaches who know the game and have done things they are hoping to do.”

Youth in the 11-under, 13-under and 14-under age groups competed under the Team DeVoe banner this summer. The teams were coached by former Shelby High basketball players Daylan Fuller, Danny Sanders and Adam Webber.

Team DeVoe wrapped up the 2022 season in June with a trip to Virginia Beach and the Teammate Hoops National Championships. Each team fared well, most notably the 13-under squad that advanced to its bracket’s semifinal round.

“When we started, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Whiteside said. “There has been a lot of community support, a lot of cooperation by parents and that of others to ensure Team DeVoe has a bright future.”

With that in mind, Whiteside said the organization’s brain trust is seeking ways to keep the product fresh and appealing to Cleveland County youths.

Team DeVoe hosted its inaugural basketball invitational at Shelby High’s Lloyd Little Gymnasium in June. In the weeks since, Whiteside said interest has grown. To address the need, the basketball academy is adding third- and fourth-grade teams to the three already offered.

“This isn’t a three-or four-month commitment, this is something we want to be long term. For that to happen, parents and players must buy in with knowledge every time they hit the court. Our goal is to get better,” he said. “There have been many sleepless nights wanting to make sure I find the right tournaments to place the kids in, that we’re doing enough when it comes to fundraising, making ourselves visible in the community and putting our resources to good use.”

Though not involved in day-to-day matters with the basketball program, DeVoe stays in the loop despite the six-hour time difference. “We’re not able to converse all the time because he is several hours in front of us (in France). But nothing that happens with Team DeVoe happens without me talking with (DeVoe),” Whiteside added.

