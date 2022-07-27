The Herald-Journal strives to reflect Spartanburg County's diversity

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal strives for our newsroom to be a representative of our diverse community.

Two years ago, we formally began a transparent process of looking at the diversity of our staff as it compares to the communities we cover.

We also continue to emphasize our coverage of communities that have been under-served by Spartanburg media.

►Led by the city of Spartanburg reporter Eva Wen, the Herald-Journal has covered the south side's anticipation of the planned, new Piggly Wiggly. In addition, we reported on how the south side is working together to grow its economy and reduce inequality.

► Eva's deep dive into the rental market shined an important light on the difficulty many in Spartanburg are facing to find an affordable place to live.

► We're following the progress on Spartanburg's north side, as well, especially the efforts of Christopher "CeeJ" Jefferson, Terrance Hawes, and the Oak & Ave Property Group's one-stop shop that helps community members attain homeownership and stability.

► The Herald-Journal recognizes the importance of the Spartanburg Academic Movement and its overarching goal to see more local students receive post-high school degrees. We want to tell more stories like our recent story about Spartanburg High and Harvard grad Justin Fox.

But we also recognize that we must continue to seek improved fairness in our newsroom's hiring and coverage practices.

We are planning to hire two new reporters, giving us a team of six reporters covering Spartanburg. One of our new reporters will cover growth & development. That reporter will be a watchdog for gentrification and marginalization issues in our growing communities.

Take a look: Here's who makes up the staff of the Herald-Journal in 2022

According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Aug. 12, our county's population growth also meant an increase in racial and ethnic diversity, particularly around the city and surrounding towns.

Over the last 10 years, Spartanburg’s overall population increased by 15.3%. While the county’s non-Hispanic white population grew by 6.7%, the Hispanic population grew by 66.4%. The Black population grew by 9.7%, and the Asian population grew by 44.4%. The population of Spartanburg County residents that identify as multiracial grew by 311.0% from 4,755 to 19,542.

Hispanic residents now make up 8.5%, Black residents 19.6%, Asian residents 2.5%, and multiracial residents 6%.

We want our newsroom's diversity to reflect and respect those trends.

We recognize that we have a long way to go, but we will always strive to be a news outlet where diverse voices will continue to be heard and driving forces in our coverage.

Gabe Whisnant is the Managing Editor of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. Reach me via email at gwhisnant@shj.com. Follow me on Twitter @GabeWhisnant. Support our journalism and coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription. Click here for the latest offer.