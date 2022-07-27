Oesch named Assistant Principal at Airport High School

An Airport High School history, government and economics teacher has been named Assistant Principal of Airport High School.

Jeffrey Oesch, who has spent three years as an Airport Community Schools’ social studies teacher, was approved as Assistant Principal July 21 by the district’s Board of Education. The position's vacancy was created after Mr. Matthew Furtney, former Assistant Principal, was named Principal of Niedermeier Elementary School.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to serve the students, staff and community of Airport Community Schools,” Oesch said. “I enjoyed my time in the classroom as a teacher, but I am thrilled about the opportunity to make an educational impact on the whole building.”

Oesch, who has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University, became a Jet in 2019, teaching advanced placement world history, American government and economics at Airport High School. During the 2021-22 school year, Oesch proposed a new advanced placement economics course, which was approved by the district’s Board of Education and will be offered to AHS students beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Also during the 2021-22 school year, Oesch gained administrative experience by filling in during absences of the Assistant Principal.

“Mr. Oesch has quickly demonstrated all the qualities we are looking for in an administrator at Airport Schools,” said Supt. John Krimmel. “In his three years as a Jet, he has demonstrated a great work ethic, leadership, and the ability to establish good relationships with students and staff alike. We are excited to have him as a member of our administrative group and are anxious to watch him develop and utilize his skill.”

Prior to working for Airport, Oesch taught social studies at Nova Southeastern University School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he led a student trip to Europe. He also was involved in restructuring the school’s world history curriculum, while simultaneously teaching U.S. history and American government.

From 2017-2018, Oesch taught social studies at Legacy Charter Academy, a Detroit middle school, followed by Detroit Leadership Academy, a Detroit high school. He taught a combination of world history, U.S. history, geography and American government. While at Detroit Leadership Academy, he was instrumental in developing and implementing a new history elective, “History of Equity,” which taught about segregation and Detroit.

Oesch began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Dexter High School in 2011, teaching world history, economics and American government. Through working for an International Baccalaureate school, a global educational program that promotes higher education, part of Oesch’s experience included preparing his students for International Baccalaureate examinations.

“I look forward to working with everyone in order to provide the best possible educational experience for the students at Airport High School,” Oesch said.

Caitlin Boron is Communications Coordinator at Airport Community Schools.