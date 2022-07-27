Josh Hawley’s full of ego and bluster — but that isn’t what worries me most about him

More than anything else, he wants to be part of the team bent on destroying American democracy. Charlie Riedel Associated Press file photo

Go, Scooter, go

Watching Sen. Josh “Scooter” Hawley canter away from the U.S. Capitol, after hoisting a clenched fist in support of the insurrection, I am glad you are covering his antics. I wish they were merely funny. His false bravado is less worrisome than his desire to present himself as part of the winning team intent on destroying the very foundations of our country.

To say he leads with his ego isn’t enough. He is willful, crude, false and a travesty of what a true citizen is. Neither manly nor moral, may the nickname “Scooter” follow him the rest of his life. Missouri, and our country, deserve more.

- Katherine Holden, Ojai, California

Church and state

Recently I returned from Washington, D.C., where I attended the 75th anniversary celebration of an organization that has been at the forefront of preserving First Amendment rights — Americans United for Separation of Church and State. It has been a vocal advocate for freedom without favor, equality without exception.

Listening to staff members, constitutional law experts and representatives of many religious denominations and ethnic groups was exciting, and a hope for the future of our Constitution and democracy.

No government should establish or interfere in one’s faith or religion, and no one’s faith or religion should interfere in our government. Mark 12:17 quotes Jesus: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”

The Star Editorial Board compared the pros and cons of the Kansas abortion amendment and urged a no vote. As a physician and former GOP state senator, I wholeheartedly agree, believing that exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother are paramount and are rights inalienable as now in the Kansas Constitution. The amendment would allow lawmakers to revoke these rights. I urge a no vote Aug. 2.

- Marvin A. Singleton, Overland Park

Yes to amendment

A lot of signs for the Value Them Both constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot say, “Let people have a choice.” Sounds good. But the only person without a choice is the baby. What choice does the baby get?

In this culture, the most dangerous place for a preborn baby is the womb. That should not be. We should protect the most vulnerable in our society, and the baby is certainly that. Vote yes for Value Them Both. Because both are precious.

- Teddy Ingardia, Overland Park

Get out ahead

Maybe Raytown doesn’t need a “brand” to convince voters to approve new bonds and a mill levy increase, as community activist Jeanette Gentry argues in her July 20 guest commentary, “Raytown doesn’t need ‘brand’ in Aug. 2 bond election.” (12A) Maybe the city’s campaign comes across to some as smoke and mirrors.

However, I learned from former Ward 2 Alderman Jason Greene that Raytown’s property tax rate haven’t increased since about 1980. I have lived here since 2000. I don’t think there is ever a good time for a tax increase, but the needed work will not be cheaper down the road.

I will keep my high hopes up for Raytown’s future and vote yes.

- Donna Colombo, Raytown

Still a Trumpist

Both political parties are seriously bereft of young leadership. And I can only hope that changes by 2024.

Having said that, I am sickened by Missouri state Sen. Rick Brattin’s current TV ad for his U.S. House campaign. For a former Marine to still be painting himself as a Donald Trump Republican with all the testimony we’ve seen about a president trying to overturn an election, a president whose message sparked an event that embarrassed the U.S. and resulted in loss of life and great damage — that I have no understanding for.

I appreciate and respect Rick Brattin, the Marine. But Rick Brattin, the politician: What are you thinking?

- David Vanderwell, Olathe

Will be missed

I was so sorry to read of the passing of Jim Lynch in Sunday’s Star. (5B, “Former Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch dies at 76”) My late mother, Maebelle Clay, worked for Jim and Georgia Lynch as their cleaning lady for many years. She would often comment on how happy she was to work for them because of the respect and generosity they showed her.

The Lynches made Mom feel like a part of their family, and I will always be grateful to them for that.

- Eddie Clay, Grandview