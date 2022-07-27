ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

A call for civility so Akron Public Schools leader Fowler Mack may continue making strides

By Marty Wendell
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Yes, another cry for civility — this time it feels urgent. It feels urgent if Akron Board of Education members are to work together and with Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack to continue moving APS forward.

It’s a job beyond comprehension, and impossible to progress without civility. It’s a call to “meet on the field,” the field of which 13th century poet Rumi speaks: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” These last four words offer a solution, not easy, but critical in the process of sharing ideas, plans, decisions, differences, all for the sake of progress for a quality school system. Honoring civility makes the field a safe place.

Civility means communicating with respect, honesty, kindness, constructive criticism, and a sense of fairness. Civility was not in any way demonstrated when some board members chose to violate the very core of civil behavior, the very core of being human. The pain of such violating behavior is far reaching, not only hurtful and harmful to Fowler Mack, but to her family, friends, colleagues and community — those who support and respect her.

Letter:9 former Akron school board members urge support for Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack

Letter:Akron school board must use caution to protect district's good name, former member says

I feel certain the truth of who she is and has been, along with how she has served as APS superintendent, will come to light. I have read and followed every act of hers as she and the board tackled a challenging year of great magnitude, larger than most of us can imagine. Progress has been made, in spite of COVID and many other disruptions.

I am hopeful that she will continue to serve APS but will completely understand if she chooses otherwise.

As a retired teacher, I am especially pleased with the decision to place a school counselor in every elementary building; that's profound progress. Also, I appreciate the clarification of gun policy, declaring all Akron schools as gun-free zones. Both decisions have the potential of saving lives.

Finally, years ago, I had the privilege of teaching under her leadership as my building principal. Even then, her leadership qualities stood out as exceptional.

She was innovative, creative, hard working, forward thinking and determined to make a difference; She did! Her work ethic was contagious, as she was consistent, open to ideas from staff, transparent and easy to work with as our leader. Daily, her focus was all about kids, and it still is.

Her communication skills seemed to easily match the need, whether it was with students, staff, parents or colleagues. Her uplifting and positive spirit was valued by both staff and students. Then, as well as now, Fowler Mack has demonstrated the highest caliber of leadership, giving the best of herself and her expertise to the students of APS.

Progress is a work in process. Moving forward, the process needs for everyone to meet on the field where civility matters. Let’s hope it is not too late.

Marty Wendell is a resident of Mogadore.

