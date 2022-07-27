ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cat will boost your confidence, the dog add pep to life. Meet them at Unleashed

By Jacob Meyer
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
Flop Tammy Bratton Special to The Star

Flop Bird Nest

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year, 1 month old

Recent studies have shown that spending just 30 minutes a day sitting in the middle of a room, while Flop Bird Nest moves around and stares at you with his encouraging and soothing eyes, will boost your confidence level by at least 150%. Flop is cat friendly, loves people and is certainly one heck of a confident coach.

Roxy Imelda Moo Moo

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 1 year, 5 months old

Beautiful, black and white, big headed and bold: These are just a few ways to describe this wonderful, young, energetic girl who’s looking for a loving home of her own. So if you’re into block-headed pretty good girls, she might just be the one for you.

For more information on Flop Bird Nest, Roxy Imelda Moo Moo, or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt

The Kansas City Star

