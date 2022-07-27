Akron's National Night Out returns, event meant to build community-police bonds

For nearly 40 years, the city has celebrated National Night Out , a campaign meant to promote community-police relationships and neighborhood unity sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.

The event has gone from 16 neighborhood locations in 2019, none in 2020 due to the pandemic, five in 2021 and 12 planned locations this year.

This year's event also comes at a troubled time in relationships between the community and police.

Akron’s 39th annual National Night Out will take place in the late afternoon/early evening Aug. 4, just weeks after a riot and demonstrations protesting the June 27 death of Jayland Walker , a 25-year-old shot by police after a traffic stop.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan called for residents to join in the annual community-building campaign.

“I think now more than ever we need to come together in our city in positive ways, and create space for conversations and engagement,” he said. “I believe National Night Out offers an environment that is conducive to open dialogue between our residents, community organizations, faith leaders, elected officials, and law enforcement."

The city said the goal of National Night Out is to strengthen participation in local programs that prevent and deter crime, in an effort to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Events also typically include fire department vehicles, exhibits and other activities.

“The National Night Out builds unity within our community,” said Gary Wyatt, founder of North Hill Community House. “It promotes city, police, community, business partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

"The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings," he said. "The National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities.”

Wyatt is organizing the National Night Out event at Patterson Baseball Complex, 955 Patterson Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.

Other locations include:

• Firestone Park Community Center, 1480 Girard Street, hosted by council member Donnie Kammer from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Reservoir Park, 1835 Hillside Terrace, hosted by council member Sharon Connor from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

• Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller Street, hosted by Mike Dowdell, from 4 to 8 p.m.

• Ed Davis Community Center, 730 Perkins Woods Drive, hosted by Robert Dowdell, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Northwest Recreation Center, 1730 Shatto Ave., hosted by council member Shammas Malik from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Chestnut Ridge Park, 1958 Chestnut Ridge Blvd., hosted by council member Mike Freeman from 6 to 8 p.m.

• St. Ashworth COGIC, 1086 Vernon Odom Blvd., hosted by the Rev. Robert DeJournett from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Dave's Supermarket, 871 East Exchange St., hosted by Megan Delong from 6 to 8 p.m.

• West Hill Church of Our Savior, 471 Crosby St., hosted by the Rev. Debra Bennett from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Highland Square Theater, 826 W. Market St., hosted by council member Nancy Holland from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Odom Boulevard Branch Library, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd., hosted by Theresa Boware from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

