Cleveland Browns 53-man roster projection: Training camp edition

BEREA – The Browns will have their first full-squad practice Wednesday morning in Berea with an active roster of 90. A little more than a month later , on Aug. 30, they'll have to get down to the final number of 53.

The reality is, much of that 53 can already be figured out without much effort. However, there's always a handful of spots which can be tricky to figure out exactly which way General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski may go to bolster the depth.

There's also the potential of names not even on the roster currently ending up there by the end of August. Likewise, there's potential of names that many expect to be among the 53 that aren't, maybe because they're used to get a new name added to the list.

Of course, there's also the question of the quarterback uncertainty . Deshaun Watson wouldn't count against the 53-man limit while on any suspension, but a move would have to be made whenever he may return.

Speaking of that, at the start of training camp, let's start with quarterback in an attempt to project the Browns' final 53-man roster.

Deshaun Watson's potential punishment adds to quarterback room

The group (four, with a major caveat): Deshaun Watson , Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Josh Rosen

There's four on this list right now , only because of whatever suspension Watson may receive from Sue L. Robinson for any personal conduct policy violations will necessitate the Browns to still have three on the roster.

That's where Rosen, who was officially signed last week , fits in the mix. He's expected to be Brissett's backup during Watson's absence , but could then be released once he returns.

Could a camp trade (D'Ernest Johnson?) take advantage of running back depth?

The group (six. although it's not a firm six): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr., Jerome Ford, Johnny Stanton (fullback)

Maybe the deepest group on the team, it's also a place where the Browns could look to move a player such as Johnson, who they signed to a one-year extension in June , at some point in order to bolster another position.

Chubb and Hunt are arguably the best running back tandem in the league. Felton is a swiss-army knife who may see as much time at receiver as running back. Ford is the intriguing rookie out of Cincinnati who might be on the fringe depending on other moves made in the room. There's also the question of fullback Johnny Stanton, who it's hard to see not making the roster considering Stefanski's love of fullbacks.

Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant and the 'kids' highlight receiving room

The group (five): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Jakeem Grant Sr., Anthony Schwartz

Cooper is the obvious leader in this room, considering the 28-year-old new addition has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and four Pro Bowls in his career. The other established veteran in the room is Grant , who'll be a major weapon in the return game, but will also play a role in the passing game. The other three – Peoples-Jones, Schwartz and Bell , although he'll start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list – are all players who were drafted in 2020 or later, but also have untapped potential to blossom into a No. 2 receiver for the Browns.

David Njoku and Harrison Bryant and then who at tight end

The group (four): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Miller Foristall, Marcus Santos-Silva

With Austin Hooper now with the Tennessee Titans, Njoku and Bryant are the absolute clear picks to head up this group. The question is about who'll be No. 3. Forristall was a practice-squad call-up a year ago, which could give him the edge. Keep an eye on Texas Tech basketball player-turned-tight end Santos-Silva, who's potential gives him a shot to make the roster, at least in this projection.

Healthy Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills hold the key for offensive line

The group (11): Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, Nick Harris, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson II, Ethan Pocic, Michael Dunn, Blake Hance, Drew Forbes

This whole group's success hinges on the tackles: Conklin and Wills. Both are coming off injury-plagued 2021 seasons which exposed the Browns' trouble with tackle depth. Hubbard and Hudson are the primary backups. Harris is the newcomer at center between two high-level guards in Bitonio and Teller. Pocic, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks, is a swing guy between center and guard. Dunn, Hance and Forbes would provide a bit of depth on the interior.

Offensive totals: After going through the offensive side of the ball, that's 30 roster spots, although it's technically only 29 since it's an either/or situation with Watson and Rosen. There's also a question of how many running backs actually make the squad. That could take it down at least one more. Now, it's time to jump to the other side of the ball.

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and a big question in the middle

The group (seven): Myles Garrett (end), Jadeveon Clowney (end), Chase Winovich (end), Taven Bryan (tackle), Jordan Elliott (tackle), Sheldon Day (tackle), Tommy Togiai (tackle), Perrion Winfrey (tackle), Alex Wright (end), Stephen Weatherly (end)

Garrett and Clowney is a good place for any team to start. The problem for the Browns is the two spots between them. The group of veterans Bryan, a free-agent signee from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Day, along with 2020-or-later draft picks Elliott, Togiai and Winfrey will try to develop a rotation which can prevent the interior from becoming a weak spot which consistently gets exploited. Winovich, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, Weatherly and the rookie Wright will work on the outside behind the two former No. 1 overall picks. There's always a chance of a post-cutdown pickup to help out this group.

Young linebackers like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips in the spotlight

The group (five): Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II

This is another group where the top of the room is fairly set. Walker is the greybeard leader. Owusu-Koramoah , Phillips and Takitaki are all Browns draft picks dating back to 2019 they are counting on to continue to develop, especially the first two. Fields is included in here, although his biggest contributions are likely to be on special teams.

Healthy years for Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, growth of Grant Delpit critical for secondary

The group (nine): Denzel Ward (cornerback), Greg Newsome II (cornerback), Greedy Williams (cornerback), Martin Emerson Jr. (cornerback), A.J. Green, (cornerback), John Johnson III (safety), Grant Delpit (safety), Ronnie Harrison II (safety), Richard LeCounte III (safety)

When healthy, this has a chance to be one of the top secondaries in the NFL. It starts with the Pro Bowler Ward , who's coming off his best season as a pro. Newsome , who flashed as rookie last year, is expected to tackle the slot cornerback spot. That's why a healthy Williams (or Ward) is big, because it means the rookie Emerson may not be asked to do too much in his first season. Green could be another option depending on others' availability. Delpit's first year on the field after an Achilles tear showed his potential, as did a strong OTA and minicamp performance . Johnson is simply a pro's pro, and Harrison is another who just need to stay on the field (and away from foolish penalties). LeCounte is the promising second-year player who's likely to still be mostly a special-teams performer, barring injuries.

Defensive totals: Assuming the math is right, that's 21 spots occupied on the roster by defensive players. Add that to the 29 (again, only three quarterbacks at a time, not four) from the offense, and that puts it 50 The rest of the roster will be specialists.

New (Cade York) and the old (Charley Hughlett) among the specialists

The group (three): Cade York (kicker), Corey Bojorquez (punter), Charley Hughlett (long snapper)

York was drafted in the fourth round to be the Browns' kicker for a decade. Hughlett, meanwhile, has been with the team almost a decade. He's entering his eighth season handling the long-snapping chores. Bojorquez, who punted for the Green Bay Packers a year ago, is in a camp battle with free-agent signee Joseph Charlton.

Final total: Again, numbers may not be a strong suit, but 29 plus 21 plus three equals … 53. That's the right number the Browns want to be at when final cutdown day comes around in late August. Whether or not their actual 53 matches the 53 above, well, let's wait and see.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns 53-man roster projection: Training camp edition