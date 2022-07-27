The theme for this year's Twins Days Festival is Welcome 2 the Jungle

It will be a jungle out in Twinsburg during this year's Twins Days Festival, which is embracing the theme "Welcome 2 the Jungle" for the 47th international festival for twins and multiples.

Twins Days, which is Aug. 5 through 7 this year, takes place in various parts of Twinsburg, although most activities will be at or near Glen Chamberlin Park. Highlights include the "Double Take" parade on Saturday, contests, a talent show, the royal court, a section for researchers, rides, games, fireworks and more.

The Twins Days Golf Outing starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, and is open to the general public. The event is at Gleneagles Golf Club. However, many of the Friday evening activities, such as the hot dog roast, are for registered twins, multiples and their families.

"We have moved our Friday events back over to the high school," said Andy Miller, executive director of the Twins Days Festival committee. "Last year they were held outdoors at the Twinsburg High School football stadium."

The Double Take Parade starts at the Twinsburg Township Square at 9 a.m. The route will take those in the parade down Route 14 past R.B. Chamberlin Middle School to Whitewood Parkway.

Highlights on Sunday include the annual 5K Fun Run and Walk, which starts at Dodge Intermediate School at 8:30 a.m., "Twingo" Bingo, and the Volleyball tournament.

Twins Days not just for Twins

Miller said there were many events open to the general public, and not just to the celebrated twins and multiples.

"On Saturday there be a cornhole tournament going all day," Miller said. "There are divisions for ages 5 through 13, and 14 and up. There are prizes."

This tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Twinsburg Vocal Music Boosters, which will receive partial proceeds from the event, Miller said.

Also open for everyone is bingo on Sunday, Miller said.

"We have a children's session for ages 5 to 17, and we have two adult sessions for ages 18 and older," he said. "There will be fun prizes for the kids' session and cash prizes for the adult sessions."

Twins Days festival popular outdoor event

Last year, more than 1,600 registered twins and multiples attended the annual festival, which is recorded as being the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World by the Guinness Book of World Records. It started in 1976 as a single-day festival as part of the city's participation in the national bicentennial celebration. The festival, which now runs over a weekend, has an estimated annual attendance of 20,000 to 30,000.

"It's always difficult to predict attendance," Miller said. "What I can tell you is that our twin registration numbers are very strong, above where we were at the same time last year. As of this writing there are 1,178 sets of multiples registered. Last year the official count at the end of the weekend was 1,879 sets of twins. I think there's a strong possibility that we could surpass last year registration. I also think the event will be well attended, with this being the first summer with no COVID restrictions in place. People are ready to go out and attend outdoor events."

The city's dedication to honoring twins and multiples is appropriate, given that it was founded by identical twin brothers Aaron and Moses Wilcox, for whom Twinsburg is named for.

Twinsburg Public Library will be open, some city recreation facilities will be closed

This year, the Twinsburg Public Library will be open on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the first time in at least 25 years that the library will be open on a Saturday of the Twins Days Festival, said Laura Leonard, library director.

Jodie Lyons, the public relations and marketing coordinator for the library, said the staff will have "some low-key, pre-parade activities for families who might be sitting near the library."

"Music, bubbles, and a Story Walk® can be enjoyed in the Reading Garden," Lyons said. "There will also be a homemade mini golf course on the lawn between our building and the high school."

The library is closed Sunday, and is closed Sundays through Aug. 28.

Branden Burns from the city's parks and recreation department said that the city's fitness center will close on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be closed through the weekend. The community center will be closed Friday through the weekend. The water park will close Thursday through the weekend.

"The parking area is used for vendors and their tents," Burns said. "This will give the Twins Days Festival committee time to set up."

For details on Twins Days and a schedule, visit https://twinsdays.org/ online.

