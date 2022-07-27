ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Your Glass: I enjoyed a mini Roman holiday with Pace arneis at D’Agnese's in Akron

By Phil Masturzo, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Tripadvisor, one of the largest travel guidance platforms, has named Rome the No. 1 food destination in the world for 2022.

I can almost smell the Cacio e pepe — the delicious Roman pasta with pecorino and black pepper. Now I’m craving artichokes, or carciofo romanesco (Roman artichoke). Sadly, traveling to Italy is not in the budget, however, a quick trip across town to D’Agnese's at White Pond will save me a trip over the big pond to the Eternal City.

Chef Joe Gallagher makes the most delectable fried artichoke appetizer called Artichokes D’Agnese's. I stopped in for a $8.50 order of those lightly breaded fried artichokes and a glass of Pace (pronounced pah-chay) arneis. Arneis is one of my favorite white grapes. It’s an automatic pour when I see it on a restaurant wine list.

I sipped on a $10 glass of Dino Pace’s lovely white wine from Italy’s Piedmont region up north. It has a beautiful yellow color with enticing aromas of honey and Bosc pear. A hint of lemon zest makes way to a long lovely finish.

These flavors were harmonious with the artichokes resting on a drizzle of Gallagher’s signature lemon butter sauce. A heavenly pairing, I might add. The parmesan shavings were a nice touch too. Stop in for a glass of wine and a mini Roman holiday.

Write to Phil Masturzo at philyourglass@gmail.com.

