ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Community Choice Credit Union plans school backpack giveaway

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27shVH_0guSHYMg00

Community Choice Credit Union will host backpack giveaways in July and August to support students, families, local schools and communities at eight of its 22 member centers across Michigan.

The Hillsdale Member Center giveaway is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. July 28 at 412 W. Carleton Road, Hillsdale. The event is open to the public and not limited to CU members.

“Rising costs are also affecting school supplies this year,” said Kylie Bauer, Hillsdale Member Center manager. “While we’ve been hosting backpack giveaways for years, this year the need seems even greater. We’re proud to be giving big and giving back in a way that takes some stress of families and set our kids up for a successful school year.”

There will be 400 free backpacks filled with school supplies available to families, while supplies last. There is a limit of one backpack per child and children must be present to receive their backpack.

Along with the backpacks, there will be plenty to do and see at the event. Attendees will receive complimentary food and beverages, balloon art, face painting, games and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Hillsdale, MI
Society
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Union, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Charity#Cu#Hillsdale Member Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
882
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy