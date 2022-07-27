Special assessment district sought for Tri-Township emergency services

The Tri-Township Fire Department is looking to provide fire and rescue services while remaining financially solvent.

Instead of a traditional millage, and after much deliberation, officials are looking to instead establish a more fluid special assessment district tax.

A public hearing to consider the special assessment district tax will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the Large Group Instruction room at Sturgis High School.

What is a special assessment district, why is it being considered over a millage, and what will the money be used for? Sturgis Township Supervisor George Morse, Sherman Township Supervisor Steve Wolf, Fawn River Township Supervisor Mike Himes and Tri-Township Fire Chief Max Kulpinski are addressing those questions ahead of the public hearing.

Morse, Wolf, Himes and Kulpinski said, surprisingly, there is no law requiring the townships provide fire and rescue services. However, they collectively said it is vital to have those local services in place, for residents and as residents themselves.

"As township supervisors, we are not required by law or mandate to provide emergency services to our townships," Himes said. "We all three choose to and are trying to give the communities the best service we can with fire and ambulance services. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to provide our community with this service."

The special assessment district set to be established would be done so under Public Act 33 of 1951. The act allows a township to set up a funding option for fire and ambulance, as well as policing services. The SAD would be perpetual, instead of a millage that expires every few years.

According to Tri-Township officials, the proposed special assessment district may not automatically be approved after the second hearing, tentatively scheduled for late August. Owners representing 10 percent or more of the land mass in the district may petition to have the question of creation of a special assessment placed on a ballot for election.

However, if it is, each township would set its millage rate at their respective meetings.

A PA 33 special assessment is budget-based, according to the township's legal representatives. The SAD would also enable each township to collect only what is needed each year, up to 10 mills. Each entity would have its own SAD, with the ability to collect, for example, 1 mill one year, 4 mills another year, or nothing at all. One mill is $1 on each $1,000 of a property's taxable value.

"We're all in agreement on PA 33," Wolf said. "We're all very frugal. We have to pay taxes the same as anyone else. If we don't need the money, we won't ask for it."

Would the townships ever request 10 mills?

"I don't ever see us asking for 10," Wolf said. "We are all on the same page, looking to be frugal. Our Tri-Township Fire Department has really, really good people who know what they're looking for when finding decent, used equipment."

One township in Kalamazoo County has had a special assessment for fire services since 1954 and typically levies about 1.5 mills to support the budget, Tri-Township representatives said.

"We're watching out for the residents of the community," Wolf said about being fiscally responsible. "It's all about them and how we can help and work together to be successful. It's not our money, it's theirs."

Kulpinski said the increasing expenditures that are required for operating a fire department have brought Tri-Township to a crossroads.

"The townships forever have been able to get by without assessing any tax," Kulpinski said. "We've come to that point in time where it's not feasible anymore. It's costing more for everything; apparatus, equipment, diesel."

Funding established in a special assessment district format would provide what is needed to fund an EMS and ambulance service.

Despite the pursuit of a special assessment district, Kulpinski said, "there isn't one person on the township (boards) who wants to do this," to assess taxes to continue services.

"It's either we do this or we make drastic cuts in service," he said. "There's no alternative."

As a special assessment district would kick in, the townships will look at what it would take to fund the department entirely, from utilities to replacing the aging building and handling the LifeCare subsidies.

Himes said the departments, like many fire and rescue organizations across the nation, are struggling with increased costs.

"Our costs are rising continually as more pressure is applied to volunteers to have more training, more inspections and more operational requirements," he said.

Add in ambulance concerns, staffing shortages and response time struggles from LifeCare, Himes said, "we decided to add a Safety Net ambulance to our fire department. Safety Net was something Sturgis was doing, and that's a basic life support service to use when LifeCare can't respond in a timely manner."

The ambulance coalition that existed for years made up the southern two tiers and municipalities in the county, Himes said, and when the city of Sturgis "pulled out of that, we formed a new coalition of 17 townships and municipalities."

In doing so, Fawn River Township's subsidy costs went from roughly $5,000 annually to nearly $30,000 a year.

"We cannot afford to do business as usual. We don't have the money in our budget to do that," Himes said. "In talking with our attorney, Roxann Seeber, she proposed a township SAD. Because we have American Rescue Plan Act money right now, none of the townships plan to assess any money in the first year."

In Sturgis Township, Morse said, "we're in a situation where we spend $50,000 on the fire department subsidiy and about $35,000 on the ambulance."

While the fire department subsidy has not changed for a couple years, Morse said, "the ambulance went from $9,000 to about $35,000. That's the straw that broke the camel's back. We said as a board, 'we have to come up with some way to provide emergency services to our residents.'"

"We're willing to use as much of our general fund, which we have been using, but it's gotten to a point where we need to find another way," Morse said.

One of the top expenses, outside the LifeCare ambulance subsidy, Morse said, are increasingly stringent Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

MIOSHA requirements have expanded and become more stringent in recent years, forcing entities to buy new equipment despite top maintenance on supplies.

"Even if you have a helmet that is 10 years old and like-new, you have to replace it," Morse said. "MIOSHA condemned the fire hose and Scott (breathing apparatus) packs, and it cost $42,000 to each township to replace the Scotts."

When the township received notice they had to replace a section of fire hose, the initial quote was $7,200.

"Three weeks later, the price jumped to over $8,000," Morse said. "We need a consistent source of money to fund these services."

The money used for subsidies would be freed up to replace the fire department, which was built in the 1950s. Morse said a line item can be placed in the township budget to set aside money to construct a new building for the township equipment.

"We feel this program we're pursuing is ideal," Morse said.

"We looked at a millage, but in talking with our attorney, it was recommended a SAD was the best choice," Morse said.

With a millage, and with the Headlee Amendment, Morse said, "you get less and less each year, plus you have to put it up for renewal."

With a special assessment district, he said, "we can assess 4 mills or nothing."

Representatives from LifeCare, the fire departments and townships are scheduled to be present at Thursday's public hearing.