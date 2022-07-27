From the editor: The Fayetteville Observer is closer to reflecting our diverse community

When I wrote last year about the progress The Fayetteville Observer had made in expanding the diversity of our newsroom and our coverage, I told you I hoped to report on even further gains this year.

I’m proud to tell you I can do just that.

In Fayetteville, our newsroom is more diverse than it was a year ago. Our community is made up of many races and ethnicities, and our coverage is stronger when our newsroom more closely corresponds with that community.

That coverage includes:

• Continued reporting on efforts to revitalize Fayetteville’s historically Black Murchison Road corridor ;

• Issues that impact the LGBTQ community, including new leadership in Fayetteville’s PFLAG chapter ; how the Fayetteville LGBTQ community’s visibility has increased over the years; and a Fayetteville group that provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth ;

• Increased reporting on the county’s growing Hispanic population, from health and education to business and entertainment .

The diversity of our newsroom staff is just one way we can better ensure that our coverage is reflective of our entire community. Listening to what you, our readers, have to say, is another, and I invite you to share your thoughts and coverage ideas with me at bhutson@fayobserver.com.

I'm proud of what we've accomplished in the past year. We aren’t perfect, but I know we’ll continue to learn and grow. It’s what this community deserves.

News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com.

