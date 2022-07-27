Lawrence County Commissioners approve new AFSCME contract

The article has been updated to reflect information on the removal of sick day payouts .

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new three-year contract with AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) AFL-CIO No. 2902.

The AFSCME group includes offices under the umbrella of the board of commissioners, which include Children, Youth and Family Services (CYS), Mental Health & Developmental Services, the maintenance department, the tax claim office, the assessment office, Voter Services, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the controller’s office and the treasurer’s office.

Commissioners Chairman Morgan Boyd said the contract runs from 2022-24.

He said the negotiations for this contract lasted 18 months, with both sides making concessions on matters.

For newly hired employees, the probationary period has been extended from 90 to 180 days.

For active employees, wage rates will increase each year by 2%, 2.25% and 2.25%, respectively.

For employees that are yet to be hired, or new hires, the wage rate increases, per year, will be 1%, 1.25% and 1.375%, respectively.

Boyd said those rates are well under the current rate of inflation and will help keep costs down in order to help avoid raising any taxes, cutting expenditures or having layoffs.

Under the contract, employees will pay more for their health premiums, which will go from 3% currently to 4% for year one, 5% for year two and 6% for year three.

Boyd also said some fringe benefits have been cut, such as a vacation payout at the end of a calendar year, and sick-day payouts.

He said in the last AFSCME contract - which was negotiated before COVID-19 - there was a bonus for employees at the end of the year who didn't use their sick days.

When COVID-19 hit, the commissioners determined that was a poor policy to have in the contract, as it incentivized workers to come to work sick.

To help with job retention for CYS, the contract now includes a “step ladder system.”

Under the old contract, workers at different levels, such as caseworker I, were not able to advance to positions like caseworker II, which has a higher pay, unless a higher position worker leaves, retires or is fired.

Now, employees can move to higher positions after a certain amount of time passes.

“It gives them something to look forward to,” Boyd said.

He said it will take 15 months for a caseworker I to move to a caseworker II, and 15 months after that to move to a caseworker III role.

