Herald-Mail updates newsroom diversity census for 2022

Herald-Mail Media strives to be an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered.

The company is committed to building and sustaining a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities it serves. As a commitment to transparency in these efforts, The Herald-Mail is annually publishing the makeup of its newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 200 local publications and USA TODAY.

This information, a snapshot as of July 1, 2022, includes the gender and racial makeup of the Herald-Mail news workforce and its coverage area, as well as for managers within the newsroom.

A diverse and inclusive workforce is key to better serving readers and the larger community.

The American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau asks two separate questions, one about Hispanic origin and one about race, allowing individuals to self-select from multiple options. However, to compare with internal Gannett employee information that asks individuals to mark only one option, we used the following categories: Hispanic or Latino (for ACS, regardless of any other race selected), White (not Hispanic or Latino), Black or African American (not Hispanic or Latino), Asian (not Hispanic or Latino), American Indian or Alaska Native (not Hispanic or Latino), Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (not Hispanic or Latino), or two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino). All information on racial identity is provided voluntarily by employees. Gannett also allows an individual to not disclose their race or ethnicity.

