Centreville, MD

Ciotola is Centreville Rotary's Citizen of the Year

By Angela Price
Kent County News
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — Dr. Joseph A. Ciotola, Queen Anne’s County health officer and medical director for the Department of Emergency Services, is the Centreville Rotary Club’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Ciotola was singled out for his outstanding leadership in the innovative integration of the Mobile Integrated Community Health Program; for service in opioid addiction awareness; and for commitment to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kent County News

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

